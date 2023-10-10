News
Griff announces details of new project ‘vert1go vol.1’
She’ll also be playing a run of sold-out intimate shows later this month.
Earlier this year, BRIT-winning pop sensation Griff released her latest single ‘Vertigo’; now, she’s shared the news that the track is an introduction to her forthcoming new EP ‘vert1go vol.1’ (out on 20th October). Speaking about the inspirations behind the project, Griff has said: “Experiencing love and growing up, it always feels like the world and my emotions are spinning faster than I can keep up with. ‘Vertigo’ is the beginning of a new creative chapter for me, and I’m excited for us all to go on this journey together.”
Set to feature two more songs in addition to ‘Vertigo’, the release of ‘vert1go vol. 1’ will be marked by a trio of intimate headline shows in London, Berlin, and Paris later this month (all of which are now sold out).
Find out the dates of Griff’s upcoming performances and listen to ‘Vertigo’ below.
OCTOBER
18 London, EartH (sold out)
22 Berlin, Franzz Club (sold out)
24 Paris, La Boule Noire (sold out)
