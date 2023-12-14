Griff shares live performance film for latest project ‘vert1go vol. 1

Pop sensation Griff has today unveiled ‘Vol. 1’ Live - a new visual shot at The Queens House, Royal Museum Greenwich. The short performance film is an accompaniment to her latest project ‘vert1go vol. 1’, which features recent singles ‘Vertigo’ and Chris Martin collab ‘Astronaut’.

The EP follows a string of singles, international tour dates, and of course her 2021 breakout mixtape ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’, and acts as an introduction to a cinematic new chapter for Griff. You can watch the full ‘Vol. 1’ film below.