Griff shares live performance film for latest project ‘vert1go vol. 1’
Pop sensation Griff has today unveiled ‘Vol. 1’ Live - a new visual shot at The Queens House, Royal Museum Greenwich. The short performance film is an accompaniment to her latest project ‘vert1go vol. 1’, which features recent singles ‘Vertigo’ and Chris Martin collab ‘Astronaut’.
The EP follows a string of singles, international tour dates, and of course her 2021 breakout mixtape ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’, and acts as an introduction to a cinematic new chapter for Griff. You can watch the full ‘Vol. 1’ film below.
Griff’s also going to be hitting the road in the new year for a series of live shows across the UK and Europe, as well as a couple in Australia and the U.S. thrown in for good measure. Check out where she’ll be visiting here:
DECEMBER 2023
31 Melbourne, Heaps Good Festival
JANUARY 2024
02 Brisbane, Heaps Good Festival
03 Sydney, Metro Theatre
06 Adelaide, Heaps Good Festival
FEBRUARY 2024
06 Los Angeles, The Roxy Theatre
09 New York, Le Poisson Rouge
MARCH 2024
10 Stockholm, Debaser Strand
11 Oslo, Parkteateret
15 Hamburg, Mojo Club
16 Berlin, Heimathafen
18 Cologne, Gloria Theater
19 Amsterdam, Tolhuisten
21 Brussels, Botanique Orangerie
22 Paris, La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
24 Bournemouth, O2 Academy
26 Dublin, Olympia Theatre
28 Manchester, Albert Hall
30 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
31 Birmingham, O2 Institute
APRIL 2024
02 London, Roundhouse
