News

Griff shares live performance film for latest project ‘vert1go vol. 1

14th December 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Griff, News, Watch

Pop sensation Griff has today unveiled ‘Vol. 1’ Live - a new visual shot at The Queens House, Royal Museum Greenwich. The short performance film is an accompaniment to her latest project ‘vert1go vol. 1’, which features recent singles ‘Vertigo’ and Chris Martin collab ‘Astronaut’.

The EP follows a string of singles, international tour dates, and of course her 2021 breakout mixtape ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’, and acts as an introduction to a cinematic new chapter for Griff. You can watch the full ‘Vol. 1’ film below.

Play Video

Griff’s also going to be hitting the road in the new year for a series of live shows across the UK and Europe, as well as a couple in Australia and the U.S. thrown in for good measure. Check out where she’ll be visiting here:

DECEMBER 2023
31 Melbourne, Heaps Good Festival

JANUARY 2024
02 Brisbane, Heaps Good Festival
03 Sydney, Metro Theatre
06 Adelaide, Heaps Good Festival

FEBRUARY 2024
06 Los Angeles, The Roxy Theatre
09 New York, Le Poisson Rouge

MARCH 2024
10 Stockholm, Debaser Strand
11 Oslo, Parkteateret
15 Hamburg, Mojo Club
16 Berlin, Heimathafen
18 Cologne, Gloria Theater
19 Amsterdam, Tolhuisten
21 Brussels, Botanique Orangerie
22 Paris, La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
24 Bournemouth, O2 Academy
26 Dublin, Olympia Theatre
28 Manchester, Albert Hall
30 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
31 Birmingham, O2 Institute

APRIL 2024
02 London, Roundhouse

Get tickets to watch Griff live now.

Tags: Griff, News, Watch

Griff Tickets

Albert Hall, Manchester

Albert Hall, Manchester

Latest News

Dead Pony share details of debut album ‘Ignore This’

Dead Pony share details of debut album Ignore This

Courting offer up latest album preview ‘Emily G’

Courting offer up latest album preview Emily G

Shygirl unveils new video for latest single ‘thicc’

Shygirl unveils new video for latest single thicc

Cruush, SOMOH and Al Costelloe to play next edition of One Way Or Another

Cruush, SOMOH and Al Costelloe to play next edition of One Way Or Another

Alvvays schedule 2024 UK & European tour

Alvvays schedule 2024 UK & European tour

Recommended

Franz Ferdinand - You Could Have It So Much Better artwork

Franz Ferdinand - You Could Have It So Much Better Vinyl LP - £24.99

Flohio - Out Of Heart artwork

Flohio - Out Of Heart black Vinyl LP - £17.99

Beabadoobee - Beatopia artwork

Beabadoobee - Beatopia green Vinyl LP - £18.99

Militarie Gun - Life Under The Gun artwork

Militarie Gun - Life Under The Gun blue Vinyl LP - £34.99

Big Joanie - Back Home artwork

Big Joanie - Back Home red Vinyl LP - £22.99

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now