Home Counties trash clubbing on ‘Uptight’
Contrary to the title, it’s a beat-driven, irresistibly danceable new cut.
London six-piece Home Counties have today given us the latest taste of their debut album with funk-flecked new cut ‘Uptight’, which details all the cons of a night out on the town in your mid-twenties.
“‘Uptight’ is our answer to a 00’s club banger, complete with the crudest synth tones and Britney-esque ad-libs”, the band’s vocalist and guitarist Will Harrison has explained. “In contrast to your typical ‘dance-all-night-long’ mantra of 00s pop songs, ‘Uptight’ is about not wanting to go clubbing anymore.
“The lyrics largely moan about the petty annoyances you voice on a night out, like the extortionate price of pints or queuing for ages to get into a dive bar. It also discusses the worry that everyone thinks you’re boring, or that you’ve grown old too quickly, and how this feeds the cycle of repeatedly going out to places you hate. Saying that, I also see the song as a celebration of these shit places - of saying ‘fuck it, I’ll come out’ and ignoring the grumpy old man tendencies you have prematurely developed.”
The track follows Home Counties’ recent show headlining night three of DIY’s Hello 2024 gig series, as well as the release of ‘Bethnal Green’ and ‘Wild Guess’ - both of which are also lifted from the band’s forthcoming LP ‘Exactly As It Seems’ (out on 3rd May via Submarine Cat Records).
Watch the new video for ‘Uptight’ and find out where you can catch Home Counties live this year below.
Home Counties upcoming live dates:
FEBRUARY 2024
10 Oxford, Beam Me Up Festival
MAY 2024
07 Manchester, YES Basement
08 Glasgow, Broadcast
09 Wrexham, FOCUS Wales
10 Leeds, Headrow House
11 Reading, Are You Listening Festival
13 Birmingham, Hare + Hounds 2
14 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
18 Sheffield, Get Together Festival
22 London, Oslo, London
25 Bristol, Dot 2 Dot
26 Nottingham, Dot 2 Dot
JULY 2024
28 Deer Shed Festival
