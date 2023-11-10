News

The National to play huge Crystal Palace Park show in summer 2024

They’ll be joined by Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Kevin Morby and This Is The Kit.

Photo: Graham Mac Indoe

10th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Following their recent stint playing two sold-out dates at Alexandra Palace, The National will be returning to London next summer to play a huge show at Crystal Palace Park on Friday 5th July 2024. Speaking about the gig, the band have said: “We’re excited to be returning to London next summer, a city we’ve always loved. Crystal Palace is a new neighbourhood to us, although not to the football fans in the band.”

Now ten albums strong and renowned for their nuanced live shows, the five piece will be joined by special guests Unknown Mortal Orchestra, as well as Kevin Morby and This Is The Kit. This summer saw the likes of Iggy Pop, Blondie, and The Lumineers take to the stage in Crystal Palace Park - London’s original outdoor concert venue - and today’s announcement is just the first in a series of planned shows for 2024.

Tickets for The National go on general sale at 10:00am on Friday 17th November - watch this space!

