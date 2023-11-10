News
The National to play huge Crystal Palace Park show in summer 2024
They’ll be joined by Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Kevin Morby and This Is The Kit.
Following their recent stint playing two sold-out dates at Alexandra Palace, The National will be returning to London next summer to play a huge show at Crystal Palace Park on Friday 5th July 2024. Speaking about the gig, the band have said: “We’re excited to be returning to London next summer, a city we’ve always loved. Crystal Palace is a new neighbourhood to us, although not to the football fans in the band.”
Now ten albums strong and renowned for their nuanced live shows, the five piece will be joined by special guests Unknown Mortal Orchestra, as well as Kevin Morby and This Is The Kit. This summer saw the likes of Iggy Pop, Blondie, and The Lumineers take to the stage in Crystal Palace Park - London’s original outdoor concert venue - and today’s announcement is just the first in a series of planned shows for 2024.
Tickets for The National go on general sale at 10:00am on Friday 17th November - watch this space!
Records, etc at
Unknown Mortal Orchestra - II (10th Anniversary Edition) (Vinyl LP - silver)
The National - Laugh Track (Vinyl LP - pink)
The National - Laugh Track (Cd)
The National - Laugh Track (Vinyl LP - black)
Kevin Morby - More Photographs (A Continuum) (Vinyl LP - green)
Kevin Morby - More Photographs (A Continuum) (Vinyl LP - black)
Read More
The National - Laugh Track
4 Stars
The mood is subdued but not downcast, just as was the case on its predecessor.
20th September 2023, 8:00am
The National release new songs ‘Space Invader’ and ‘Alphabet City’
The band have been playing the tracks live at recent shows.
17th August 2023, 11:17am
Unknown Mortal Orchestra announce October US tour
The band are also touring Europe in June.
2nd June 2023, 4:24pm
The National - The First Two Pages Of Frankenstein
3-5 Stars
There’s a lot to unravel and enjoy - but it takes a bit of patience to get there.
28th April 2023, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.