HotWax announce new EP ‘Invite Me, Kindly

They’ve also shared another track from the project, ‘Phone Machine’.

19th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

One of Brighton’s buzziest new bands, HotWax has today announced details of their second EP ‘Invite me, kindly’, which will land on October 18th via Marathon Artists. It comes hot off the back of their debut EP ‘A Thousand Times’ (released in May), and the two projects will be combined for physical release on vinyl and cassette.

Explaining the process behind ‘Invite me, kindly’, vocalist Tallulah has said: “I felt I had lots of phrases saved up in my head that I couldn’t wait to put into my lyrics. The EP looks at themes of acceptance to people who have hurt you before, letting your doubts leave you and feeling free. Playing these songs live this summer has been so refreshing, I still feel so passionately about a lot of the lyrics, which makes it feel very therapeutic to perform.”

To mark the news, the trio have also shared a new song, ‘Phone Machine’, and have announced an EP launch show at Brighton venue DUST for their release day. Read our catch up with the band - taken from our July 2023 print mag - here, and check out the full tracklist for ‘Invite me, kindly’ below:

1. High Tea
2. Phone Machine
3. Drop
4. E Flat
5. She Don’t Like It

Watch the official video for ‘Phone Machine’:

