HotWax share brand new single 'Drop'

South Coast trio HotWax have returned with a brand new single today, marking their first new material since the release of their ​‘A Thousand Times’ EP back in May.

The trio’s latest track ​‘Drop’ is a deliciously rowdy effort that comes mixed by Alan Moulder, and is accompanied by a brand new video directed by Josh Quinton. Speaking of the clip — that sees the band transformed into an extra terrestrial force — Josh has said: ​“My aim for this video was to create an explosive & exciting journey through the band members’ brains that matches the exhilarating energy of the song, whilst also fusing their own personal style with my love for trashy 70s B movies and 90s kids TV” explains Josh; ​“I wanted to use the symbolism of space travel to represent the band’s momentum and fresh landing into the world whilst adhering to a strong DIY ethos and reaching maximum altitudes of fun.” Check out the video below.

We also spoke to the trio last month, in DIY’s July 2023 issue. Read our feature here.

The band’s new track lands ahead of their hefty live touring run, which includes a handful of festival appearances, and a full run with Royal Blood taking place across the UK and North American. Check out the tour dates underneath the player now.