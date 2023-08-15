News
HotWax share brand new single ‘Drop’
The track marks the trio’s first new material since their ‘A Thousand Times’ EP.
South Coast trio HotWax have returned with a brand new single today, marking their first new material since the release of their ‘A Thousand Times’ EP back in May.
The trio’s latest track ‘Drop’ is a deliciously rowdy effort that comes mixed by Alan Moulder, and is accompanied by a brand new video directed by Josh Quinton. Speaking of the clip — that sees the band transformed into an extra terrestrial force — Josh has said: “My aim for this video was to create an explosive & exciting journey through the band members’ brains that matches the exhilarating energy of the song, whilst also fusing their own personal style with my love for trashy 70s B movies and 90s kids TV” explains Josh; “I wanted to use the symbolism of space travel to represent the band’s momentum and fresh landing into the world whilst adhering to a strong DIY ethos and reaching maximum altitudes of fun.” Check out the video below.
We also spoke to the trio last month, in DIY’s July 2023 issue. Read our feature here.
The band’s new track lands ahead of their hefty live touring run, which includes a handful of festival appearances, and a full run with Royal Blood taking place across the UK and North American. Check out the tour dates underneath the player now.
AUGUST
13 Tunbridge Wells, Unstead Festival
16 Saint Malo, Fr, La Route Du Rock
19 Bussoladomani, It , La Prima Estate — Louis Tomlinson
24 London, Blue Basement Third Man
25 London, All Points East, Strokes/Yeah Yeah Yeahs
26 Reading, Reading & Leeds, BBC Introducing Headline
27 Leeds , Reading & Leeds , BBC Introducing Headline
SEPTEMBER
02 Darlington, Last Train Home Festival
09 Torquay, Burn It Down Fest
13 London, Colours Hoxton — Headline
14 Manchester, Deaf Institute — Headline
20 – 23 Hamburg, Reeperbahn Festival
OCTOBER
20 Manchester, Apollo, With Royal Blood
21 Edinburgh, Usher Hall, With Royal Blood
22 Stockton, The Globe, With Royal Blood
24 London, Apollo, With Royal Blood
25 Liverpool, Mountford Hall, With Royal Blood
26 Wolverhampton, Civic Hall, With Royal Blood
27 Portsmouth, Guild Hall, With Royal Blood
29 Belfast, Telegraph Building, With Royal Blood
30 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre, With Royal Blood
31 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre, With Royal Blood
NOVEMBER
09 Los Angeles Ca, The Wiltern, With Royal Blood
10 Oakland Ca, Fox Theatre, With Royal Blood
11 Santa Cruz Ca, The Catalyst, With Royal Blood
13 Seattle Wa, Paramount Theatre, With Royal Blood
14 Vancouver Bc, Queen Elizabeth Theatre, With Royal Blood
15 Portland Or, Crystal Ballroom, With Royal Blood
17 Salt Lake City Ut, Union Event Centre, With Royal Blood
18 Englewood Co, Gothic Theatre , With Royal Blood
20 Tulsa Ok, Cain’s Ballroom, With Royal Blood
21 Dallas Tx, South Side Ballroom , With Royal Blood
22 Austin Tx, Acl Live At Moody Theatre, With Royal Bloo
25 Albuquerque Nm, Sunshine Theatre, With Royal Blood
26 Phoenix Az, The Van Buren , With Royal Blood
27 San Diego Ca, The Sound, With Royal Blood
