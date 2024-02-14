IDLES - TANGK

Album Review
IDLES - TANGK4 Stars
If love is the theme here, it’s quickly masked by a balanced ferocity IDLES have never tapped into before.
When IDLES unveiled ‘Dancer’, the lead single from their follow-up to 2021’s GRAMMY-nominated ‘CRAWLER’, something lurked beneath their usual bullish drawl. Beyond the guest vocals by LCD Soundsystem’s regulars, the track tantalisingly hinted at an expanded palette, not least in its dramatic opening string section. Joe Talbot’s spitting vocals remained, but there was something more, something new, and something distinctly different. That vice is fully explored throughout ‘TANGK’, a record that dances between the defining visceral post-punk of IDLES’ career so far and a newfound delicate swarm. Opener ‘IDEA 01’ unfurls as a twisted Sigur Rós, while single ‘Grace’ and choral counterpart ‘A Gospel’ reveal a side of the Bristol five-piece that few would have envisaged in the explosive charge of debut ‘Brutalism’. “Make no mistake, IDLES have not softened…” the record’s accompanying biography reads, superficially at odds with the record’s shift to singing over spoken word, and melody over poignant rants. But despite its embrace of love as an underlying theme, and displaying Joe and co. as their unique blend of happy – albeit with bite - ‘TANGK’ possesses a certain hardness beneath its wide musical spectrum. ‘Hall & Oates’ rattles with distortion among its rallying gang vocals, and ‘Gratitude’ swirls to a riotous crescendo. If love is the theme here, it’s quickly masked by a balanced ferocity IDLES have never tapped into before. With it, their fifth record emerges as a jarring clash between two distinct tones, in part down to the songwriters’ polarising influences, but in among it, the battle veers off to discover unmistakable beauty and connection. By the closing moments of the eery ‘Monolith’, it all becomes clear: this is love, but through the unmistakable eyes of IDLES.
Read More
Letting Off Steam: IDLES
Featuring love songs, crooning and production credits from Nigel Godrich, ‘TANGK’ is perhaps IDLES’ biggest curveball yet. For LP5, say Joe Talbot and Mark Bowen, they just wanted “to be the sun”.
13th February 2024, 5:00pm
Flow Festival Helsinki confirms Raye, IDLES, Alvvays and more for 2024 edition
They'll join the likes of Pulp, Fred again.., The Smile and Jessie Ware in Finland this August.
7th February 2024, 12:11pm
End of the Road unveils 2024 lineup
IDLES, Slowdive, Fever Ray and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy are set to headline the end of summer weekender.
7th February 2024, 11:15am
The Last Dinner Party are the cover stars of DIY’s February 2024 issue!
Our first issue of the new year also features Crawlers, IDLES, Yard Act, Remi Wolf and loads more.
29th January 2024, 4:00pm
Popular right now
3-5 Stars
Zara Larsson — Venus
Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.