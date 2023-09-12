News
Jockstrap and Taylor Skye announce remix album ‘I<3UQTINVU’
The record will be a fully remixed version of their Mercury Prize shortlisted debut ‘I Love You Jennifer B’.
Experimental duo Jockstrap have today shared plans to release a fully remixed version of their acclaimed debut LP ‘I Love You Jennifer B’ - the record which was crowned DIY’s Best Album of 2022. The remixed edition will be entitled ‘I<3UQTINVU’ - an acronym of the phrase ‘I Love You Cutie, I Envy You’ - and will arrive on 3rd November via Rough Trade Records. They’ve also dropped the lead single from the project, ‘Red Eye’, which features Ian Starr and comes accompanied by a trippy video you can watch below.
Spearheaded by Jockstrap’s Taylor Skye, the remix album stems from his work making multiple versions of the LP’s original tracklisting while they were writing ‘I Love You Jennifer B’. Expanding on the project, he has commented: “Some of these remixes are almost three years old and some are only six months old. I made most of them really quickly, in a day or so. It keeps me sane to do this whilst mixing the album. I don’t really remember making them. It’s like eating too much and then throwing up and this is what comes out. It’s a weird feeling but also really fun. I felt very happy making some of this music and live it will be quite the show.”
Jockstrap are also due to play a double header of headline shows at London’s Barbican Hall on the 13th and 14th of December, with both dates already sold out.
