Jockstrap drop new track and video for ‘Good Girl

It’s the latest to be taken from their forthcoming remix album, ‘I<3UQTINVU’.

Photo: Eddie Whelan

19th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Critically acclaimed experimental duo Jockstrap and Taylor Skye have unveiled a new track - entitled ‘Good Girl’ - as well as an accompanying video. Its the latest to be taken from their forthcoming release ‘I<3UQTINVU’, a fully remixed version of their Mercury Prize-shortlisted album ‘I Love You, Jennifer B’. ‘I<3UQTINVU’ - an acronym of ‘I Love You Cutie, I Envy You’ - is a project spearheaded by Taylor Skye, who made multiple versions of the album’s original tracklisting during its recording process.

Of the ‘Good Girl’ video, director Esme Creed-Miles has said: “Taking Georgia’s initial concept of a girl dancing and using her lyrics for inspiration, I wanted to make something sexy, pining and internal, and to create a scene of privacy. It’s a glimpse into the urgency of dancing alone, the onanistic and liberated self that comes alive without an audience, or perhaps even acting out a version of the self which you want to share with someone special. I run out of superlatives when it comes to Jockstrap and it was an honour to make something for them.”

Check out the video for ‘Good Girl’ here.

'I Love You Jennifer B' is an album of weirdness and whimsy, of technical prowess and nostalgic escapism. At its core sit Jockstrap: two musicians tinkering around in their own curious playground.

Get tickets to watch Jockstrap live now.

