Jockstrap drop new track and video for ‘Good Girl

Critically acclaimed experimental duo Jockstrap and Taylor Skye have unveiled a new track - entitled ‘Good Girl’ - as well as an accompanying video. Its the latest to be taken from their forthcoming release ‘I<3UQTINVU’, a fully remixed version of their Mercury Prize-shortlisted album ‘I Love You, Jennifer B’. ‘I<3UQTINVU’ - an acronym of ‘I Love You Cutie, I Envy You’ - is a project spearheaded by Taylor Skye, who made multiple versions of the album’s original tracklisting during its recording process.

Of the ‘Good Girl’ video, director Esme Creed-Miles has said: “Taking Georgia’s initial concept of a girl dancing and using her lyrics for inspiration, I wanted to make something sexy, pining and internal, and to create a scene of privacy. It’s a glimpse into the urgency of dancing alone, the onanistic and liberated self that comes alive without an audience, or perhaps even acting out a version of the self which you want to share with someone special. I run out of superlatives when it comes to Jockstrap and it was an honour to make something for them.”

Check out the video for ‘Good Girl’ here.