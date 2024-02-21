Kasabian return with plans for new album ‘Happenings’

Indie linchpins Kasabian are back, having this morning confirmed news of their next studio album, ‘Happenings’.

Due to arrive on 5th July via Columbia Records, the LP will be the quartet’s eighth, acting as a follow up to 2022’s ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’. Clocking in at 10 tracks but only 26 minutes (nearly everything over the three minute mark was refuted), ‘Happenings’ promises a heady mix of songs that will find a home both on the dancefloor, and in the festival pit.

Our first taste of the record comes courtesy of ‘Call’ (out today), which frontman Serge describes as “the launchpad” for the rest of the album. “Quieter on the verses, loud for the chorus – it’s dance music!” he continues. “The first bit is where you get ready, the second bit is where we all go crazy. It’s really fun and just feels like now. When I finished the track, I felt I wanted to go to a gig by whoever was behind it. Everything for this album was informed by that way of working.”

Watch the video for ‘Call’ here: