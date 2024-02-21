News
Kasabian return with plans for new album ‘Happenings’
It’ll be their eighth studio LP, and is introduced via lead single ‘Call’.
Indie linchpins Kasabian are back, having this morning confirmed news of their next studio album, ‘Happenings’.
Due to arrive on 5th July via Columbia Records, the LP will be the quartet’s eighth, acting as a follow up to 2022’s ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’. Clocking in at 10 tracks but only 26 minutes (nearly everything over the three minute mark was refuted), ‘Happenings’ promises a heady mix of songs that will find a home both on the dancefloor, and in the festival pit.
Our first taste of the record comes courtesy of ‘Call’ (out today), which frontman Serge describes as “the launchpad” for the rest of the album. “Quieter on the verses, loud for the chorus – it’s dance music!” he continues. “The first bit is where you get ready, the second bit is where we all go crazy. It’s really fun and just feels like now. When I finished the track, I felt I wanted to go to a gig by whoever was behind it. Everything for this album was informed by that way of working.”
Watch the video for ‘Call’ here:
And with this year marking a slightly mind-boggling 20 years since Kasabian’s debut, Serge has asserted that “[they] felt the best way this band, at this time, should celebrate that was by making a new album.”
They’re also headlining Latitude Festival and have lined up a huge hometown show this summer in Leicester’s Victoria Park, so it’s safe to say that the occasion will be marked in suitably massive style.
The full tracklist for ‘Happenings’ is:
1. Darkest Lullaby
2. Call
3. How Far Will You Go
4. Coming Back To Me Good
5. G.O.A.T.
6. Passengers
7. The Hell Of It
8. Italian Horror
9. Bird In A Cage
10. Algorithms
Records, etc at
Kasabian - The Alchemist’s Euphoria (Cd)
Kasabian - The Alchemist’s Euphoria (Vinyl LP - black)
Kasabian - The Alchemist’s Euphoria (Vinyl LP - orange)
Kasabian - Kasabian (Cd)
Kasabian - Happenings (Vinyl LP - black)
Kasabian - Happenings (Cd)
Read More
Kasabian announce 2024 homecoming show at Leicester’s Victoria Park
It'll be the first time the Midlands heroes have played the site in ten years.
4th December 2023, 3:32pm
Heavy rain doesn’t dampen spirits at an indie-heavy Y Not 2023
It's a weekend packed with indie anthems past, present and future.
2nd August 2023, 4:50pm
Muse channel early fury while Arctic Monkeys, Queens of the Stone Age and Iggy Pop continue legacies at Rock Werchter 2023
Meanwhile relative newcomers Sam Fender, Nova Twins and Militarie Gun also impress.
10th July 2023, 5:08pm
Wet Leg and Kasabian are playing London’s Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust
They’ll be performing at the iconic venue this March.
31st January 2023, 12:00am
Popular right now
4 Stars
MGMT — Loss Of Life
Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.