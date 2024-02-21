News

Kasabian return with plans for new album ‘Happenings’

It’ll be their eighth studio LP, and is introduced via lead single ‘Call’.

Photo: Neil Bedford

21st February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Kasabian, News, Listen, , Watch

Indie linchpins Kasabian are back, having this morning confirmed news of their next studio album, ‘Happenings’.

Due to arrive on 5th July via Columbia Records, the LP will be the quartet’s eighth, acting as a follow up to 2022’s ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’. Clocking in at 10 tracks but only 26 minutes (nearly everything over the three minute mark was refuted), ‘Happenings’ promises a heady mix of songs that will find a home both on the dancefloor, and in the festival pit.

Our first taste of the record comes courtesy of ‘Call’ (out today), which frontman Serge describes as “the launchpad” for the rest of the album. “Quieter on the verses, loud for the chorus – it’s dance music!” he continues. “The first bit is where you get ready, the second bit is where we all go crazy. It’s really fun and just feels like now. When I finished the track, I felt I wanted to go to a gig by whoever was behind it. Everything for this album was informed by that way of working.”

Watch the video for ‘Call’ here:

Play Video

And with this year marking a slightly mind-boggling 20 years since Kasabian’s debut, Serge has asserted that “[they] felt the best way this band, at this time, should celebrate that was by making a new album.”

They’re also headlining Latitude Festival and have lined up a huge hometown show this summer in Leicester’s Victoria Park, so it’s safe to say that the occasion will be marked in suitably massive style.

The full tracklist for ‘Happenings’ is:
1. Darkest Lullaby
2. Call
3. How Far Will You Go
4. Coming Back To Me Good
5. G.O.A.T.
6. Passengers
7. The Hell Of It
8. Italian Horror
9. Bird In A Cage
10. Algorithms

Get tickets to watch Kasabian live now.

Tags: Kasabian, News, Listen, , Watch

Kasabian Tickets

Victoria Park, Leicester

Latest News

Lizzy McAlpine announces 2024 headline tour

Lizzy McAlpine announces 2024 headline tour

The Mysterines confirm second album ‘Afraid Of Tomorrows’

The Mysterines confirm second album Afraid Of Tomorrows’

Swim Deep collab with Bill Ryder-Jones on new single ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’

Swim Deep collab with Bill Ryder-Jones on new single How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’

Ashnikko teams up with Dora Jar for ‘You Make Me Sick!’ remix

Ashnikko teams up with Dora Jar for You Make Me Sick!’ remix

Adrianne Lenker unveils video for new single ‘Fool’

Adrianne Lenker unveils video for new single Fool’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY