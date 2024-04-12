Kasabian offer up new track ‘Coming Back To Me Good’

With the release of their eighth album growing closer, Kasabian have shared another new track from it.

Following on from the release of their high octane banger ‘Call’, the band have now shared ‘Coming Back To Me Good’, an offering that fizzes with a feel-good spirit. “It’s got that disco drive, but there’s also a moment of togetherness,” the band’s Serge Pizzorno says of the track. “I imagine playing this when the sun’s out and your team is in the semi-final because it’s just so joyful.”

The track gets lifted from the band’s forthcoming new album ‘Happenings’ - the follow-up to 2022’s ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ - which is due for release on 5th July via Columbia Records. Clocking in at 10 tracks but only 26 minutes long, the record promises a heady mix of songs that will find a home both on the dancefloor, and in the festival pit - something they’ll be putting into practice with their two massive upcoming shows, at Leicester’s Victoria Park on 6th July, and when they headline Latitude Festival on 26th July.

Check out ‘Coming Back To Me Good’ below, and remind yourself of ‘Happenings” tracklist underneath the player.