Kate Nash announces Kill Rock Stars signing with ‘Change

The new track arrives alongside news of a London headline date this Spring.

7th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Having been a staunchly independent artist for 12 years, pioneering songwriter and musician Kate Nash has today confirmed that she’s signed to the esteemed label Kill Rock Stars, who she has described as “such an important indie label with incredible music history and impeccable music taste.”

Speaking about what her artistic independence has taught her, she has commented that “it’s given me a stronger sense of self & an undeniable commitment to my work. It’s forced me to face unique challenges & to practise discipline in regard to my art.”

To mark this new chapter in her career, Kate has also released a new track - aptly entitled ‘Change’ - that explores “how constant effort is required to maintain good relationships”.

“You can’t become complacent with others or with yourself”, she has noted. “But you also have to learn to accept when a relationship is over, whether it’s a romantic relationship or a friendship or a working relationship or even something within yourself that has become toxic or negative in some way. Things end and that’s ok.”

You can catch Kate live at London’s EartH Theatre on 17th May (tickets on sale from 10:00am on Friday, 9th Feb) and listen to ‘Change’ below.

Play Video

