News
Kate Nash returns with details of new album ‘9 Sad Symphonies’
The singer has also shared the album’s lead single ‘Millions of Heartbeats’.
Six years on from her last record, Kate Nash has returned with plans to release her new album this summer.
The singer will follow up 2018’s ‘Yesterday Was Forever’ with her fifth full-length, ‘9 Sad Symphonies’, on 21st June, and it’ll be released via her new label home, Kill Rock Stars. The ten-track record sees Kate return to collaborate with Danish producer Frederick Thaae - with whom she recently worked on her musical Only Gold - and it’ll feature her previously-released single ‘Wasteman’, as well as her new track ‘Millions of Heartbeats’.
“‘Millions of Heartbeats’ is a song about losing your spark,” Kate has said of the song, which is out now. “It can be difficult to find hope in a world that’s constantly bombarding you with bad news, chaos and capitalism. It’s scary when you lose that spark and can’t lift yourself out of a pit. It can feel like that light you once had might never come back. The button to the song is that there’s millions of heartbeats on this planet and that’s the reason we have to try. All we have right now is earth and each other. And that’s actually a lot. So just keep trying.”
Check out the tracklisting, and watch the video for ‘Millions of Heartbeats’ - as directed by Ryan Baxley - below.
1. Millions of Heartbeats
2. Misery
3. Wasteman
4. Abandoned
5. Horsie
6. My Bile
7. These Feelings
8. Space Odyssey 2001
9. Ray
10. Vampyre
Kate’s not just announced her album, either: she’s also confirmed plans for another headline show in the capital. She’ll play at London’s KOKO on 28th November, with tickets going on sale next Friday (22nd March).
Vinyl at Rough Trade
Read More
Kate Nash announces Kill Rock Stars signing with ‘Change’
The new track arrives alongside news of a London headline date this Spring.
7th February 2024, 12:28pm
Isaac Holman’s Baby Dave teams up with Kate Nash for new track ‘Telephobia’
He'll release his second album under the Baby Dave moniker next month.
21st July 2023, 2:27pm
Scouse-Irish solidarity triumphs as Live at Leeds in the Park returns with stellar sets from CMAT, Crawlers and more
The festival's second incarnation is a sweltering celebration.
5th June 2023, 2:09pm
Kate Nash unveils new song ‘Horsie’
She's also announced a UK and European tour!
7th September 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
Caity Baser — Still Learning
4 Stars
Cosmorat — Evil Adjacent
Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!