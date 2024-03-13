Kate Nash returns with details of new album ‘9 Sad Symphonies’

Six years on from her last record, Kate Nash has returned with plans to release her new album this summer.

The singer will follow up 2018’s ‘Yesterday Was Forever’ with her fifth full-length, ‘9 Sad Symphonies’, on 21st June, and it’ll be released via her new label home, Kill Rock Stars. The ten-track record sees Kate return to collaborate with Danish producer Frederick Thaae - with whom she recently worked on her musical Only Gold - and it’ll feature her previously-released single ‘Wasteman’, as well as her new track ‘Millions of Heartbeats’.



“‘Millions of Heartbeats’ is a song about losing your spark,” Kate has said of the song, which is out now. “It can be difficult to find hope in a world that’s constantly bombarding you with bad news, chaos and capitalism. It’s scary when you lose that spark and can’t lift yourself out of a pit. It can feel like that light you once had might never come back. The button to the song is that there’s millions of heartbeats on this planet and that’s the reason we have to try. All we have right now is earth and each other. And that’s actually a lot. So just keep trying.”

Check out the tracklisting, and watch the video for ‘Millions of Heartbeats’ - as directed by Ryan Baxley - below.

1. Millions of Heartbeats

2. Misery

3. Wasteman

4. Abandoned

5. Horsie

6. My Bile

7. These Feelings

8. Space Odyssey 2001

9. Ray

10. Vampyre