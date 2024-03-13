News

Kate Nash returns with details of new album ‘9 Sad Symphonies’

The singer has also shared the album’s lead single ‘Millions of Heartbeats’.

13th March 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Six years on from her last record, Kate Nash has returned with plans to release her new album this summer.

The singer will follow up 2018’s ‘Yesterday Was Forever’ with her fifth full-length, ‘9 Sad Symphonies’, on 21st June, and it’ll be released via her new label home, Kill Rock Stars. The ten-track record sees Kate return to collaborate with Danish producer Frederick Thaae - with whom she recently worked on her musical Only Gold - and it’ll feature her previously-released single ‘Wasteman’, as well as her new track ‘Millions of Heartbeats’.

“‘Millions of Heartbeats’ is a song about losing your spark,” Kate has said of the song, which is out now. “It can be difficult to find hope in a world that’s constantly bombarding you with bad news, chaos and capitalism. It’s scary when you lose that spark and can’t lift yourself out of a pit. It can feel like that light you once had might never come back. The button to the song is that there’s millions of heartbeats on this planet and that’s the reason we have to try. All we have right now is earth and each other. And that’s actually a lot. So just keep trying.”

Check out the tracklisting, and watch the video for ‘Millions of Heartbeats’ - as directed by Ryan Baxley - below.

1. Millions of Heartbeats
2. Misery
3. Wasteman
4. Abandoned
5. Horsie
6. My Bile
7. These Feelings
8. Space Odyssey 2001
9. Ray
10. Vampyre

Play Video

Kate’s not just announced her album, either: she’s also confirmed plans for another headline show in the capital. She’ll play at London’s KOKO on 28th November, with tickets going on sale next Friday (22nd March).

Get tickets to watch Kate Nash live now.

Kate Nash Tickets

EartH, Hackney London

