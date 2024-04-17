Kate Nash shares new track ‘Space Odyssey 2001’

A month on from the announcement of her new album, Kate Nash has shared her latest track ‘Space Odyssey 2001’.

Taken from her forthcoming album ‘9 Sad Symphonies’, her newest offering is, as Kate explains, “a love song about my partner who I was friends with for many years, but we met up at just the right time in the summer of 2017, both single and very unexpectedly fell in love. Romance came back into my life in this effervescent, joyful and healing way. I’d been through so much pain and toxicity.”

The track also comes accompanied by a blood-soaked video, that was filmed on the outskirts of Yosemite - check it out below. Speaking of the clip, Kate has said: “I shot this video just outside of Yosemite in a tiny cabin in the middle of nowhere with my boyfriend. We were living in California at the time, and one of the benefits of living there is the access to national parks and proximity to vast expansive beauty. We would take a lot of road trips and went back to this cabin a number of times around my birthday. It became a refuge during the pandemic. Total escapism, wilderness and peace. We shot this video with just the two of us. The idea was inspired again by musical theatre, but also I guess my love of horror bleeds into a lot of visuals. I love using horror to represent emotional trauma.”

The singer will also be releasing a special Record Store Day exclusive 7” ahead of this Saturday’s event, which will feature two unreleased tracks, including a demo of her new single.

