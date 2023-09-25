News

Katy J Pearson shares latest The Wicker Man cover, ‘Fire Leap

The new track also features Drug Store Romeos, Wet Leg, and Sarah Meth.

25th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Katy J Pearson has today released ‘Fire Leap’, another cover taken from her forthcoming 8-track EP ‘Katy J Pearson & Friends Present Songs From The Wicker Man’ (out digitally on 31st October via Heavenly Recordings). The EP will form part of the five-disc ‘The Wicker Man 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition’, Studiocanal’s box-set re-issue of the cult horror film.

Featuring contributions from Drug Store Romeos, Wet Leg, and Sarah Meth, ‘Fire Leap’ follows on from Katy’s cover of The Wicker Man soundtrack cut ‘Willow Song’, which was originally included on her sophomore album ‘Sound Of The Morning’.

Speaking about the EP, Studiocanal’s Candy Vincent-Smith has said: “Introducing a younger audience to the classic films in our library is so important to us, and so we jumped at the chance to work with Katy J Pearson and Heavenly, to breathe new life into The Wicker Man’s iconic soundtrack. This very special E.P. aims to bring a whole new generation of film and music fans to worship at the feet of this brilliantly scary cult film, in celebration of its 50th Anniversary.”

Listen to ‘Fire Leap’ below.

Play Video

The full tracklist for ‘Katy J Pearson & Friends Present Songs From The Wicker Man’ is:

1. Fire Leap (Katy J Pearson ft. Drug Store Romeos, Wet Leg and Sarah Meth)
2. Willow’s Song (Katy J Pearson and Broadside Hacks)
3. Gently Johnny (Katy J Pearson & H. Hawkline)
4. Maypole (Katy J Pearson and Orbury Common, Bert Ussher)
5. Lullaby (Katy J Pearson and Broadside Hacks)
6. Gently Johnny (Stone Club Remix) (Katy J Pearson & H. Hawkline)
7. Willow’s Song (Richard Norris Ritual Mix) (Katy J Pearson)
8. Willow’s Song (Katy J Pearson album version)

