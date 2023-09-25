News
Katy J Pearson shares latest The Wicker Man cover, ‘Fire Leap’
The new track also features Drug Store Romeos, Wet Leg, and Sarah Meth.
Katy J Pearson has today released ‘Fire Leap’, another cover taken from her forthcoming 8-track EP ‘Katy J Pearson & Friends Present Songs From The Wicker Man’ (out digitally on 31st October via Heavenly Recordings). The EP will form part of the five-disc ‘The Wicker Man 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition’, Studiocanal’s box-set re-issue of the cult horror film.
Featuring contributions from Drug Store Romeos, Wet Leg, and Sarah Meth, ‘Fire Leap’ follows on from Katy’s cover of The Wicker Man soundtrack cut ‘Willow Song’, which was originally included on her sophomore album ‘Sound Of The Morning’.
Speaking about the EP, Studiocanal’s Candy Vincent-Smith has said: “Introducing a younger audience to the classic films in our library is so important to us, and so we jumped at the chance to work with Katy J Pearson and Heavenly, to breathe new life into The Wicker Man’s iconic soundtrack. This very special E.P. aims to bring a whole new generation of film and music fans to worship at the feet of this brilliantly scary cult film, in celebration of its 50th Anniversary.”
Listen to ‘Fire Leap’ below.
The full tracklist for ‘Katy J Pearson & Friends Present Songs From The Wicker Man’ is:
1. Fire Leap (Katy J Pearson ft. Drug Store Romeos, Wet Leg and Sarah Meth)
2. Willow’s Song (Katy J Pearson and Broadside Hacks)
3. Gently Johnny (Katy J Pearson & H. Hawkline)
4. Maypole (Katy J Pearson and Orbury Common, Bert Ussher)
5. Lullaby (Katy J Pearson and Broadside Hacks)
6. Gently Johnny (Stone Club Remix) (Katy J Pearson & H. Hawkline)
7. Willow’s Song (Richard Norris Ritual Mix) (Katy J Pearson)
8. Willow’s Song (Katy J Pearson album version)
Wet Leg - Wet Leg CD + T-Shirt
£27
Wet Leg - Wet Leg CD
£10
Drug Store Romeos - Velvet Blue LP & Standard LP & CD & T-Shirt (Includes Signed Print)
£56
Drug Store Romeos - Velvet Blue LP & T-Shirt (Includes Signed Print)
£35
Drug Store Romeos - Standard LP & CD & T-Shirt (Includes Signed Print)
£36
Drug Store Romeos - CD & T-Shirt (Includes Signed Print)
£25
Read More
Heavyweight headliners, phenomenally ambitious visuals and inclusive programming make The Town 2023’s most impressive new festival
The São Paulo event kicked off its debut year with a smorgasbord of entertainment in all forms.
13th September 2023, 12:00am
How to make a record according to Dan Carey
As Speedy Wunderground celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, the cult label's Dan Carey shares some nuggets of wisdom.
11th September 2023, 1:30pm
Angel Olsen, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Wet Leg & more are highlights at another charming edition of End of The Road
Along with its eclectic line-up, the alchemy of the Dorset event makes it the perfect way to close out summer.
7th September 2023, 3:00pm
In Photos: End of the Road 2023
Check out DIY's photos from across this year's End Of The Road, including Future Islands, Wet Leg, Flohio and more.
7th September 2023, 2:59pm
Popular right now
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.