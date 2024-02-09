News

Yard Act team up with Katy J Pearson for album preview ‘When The Laughter Stops

It’s the last single they’ll release before the arrival of the full LP next month.

Photo: Phoebe Fox

9th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Katy J Pearson, Yard Act, News, Listen, , Watch

Yard Act are back to give fans another taste of what to expect from their forthcoming sophomore album ‘Where’s My Utopia?’, this time with the Katy J Pearson-featuring ‘When The Laughter Stops’.

It follows in the wake of previous singles ‘Dream Job’, ‘Petroleum’, and ‘We Make Hits’, and was one of the first tracks to be written for the new LP. Speaking about the song, frontman James Smith has said: “The sentiment of the lyrics gets to the heart of ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ almost immediately, and finds the cynicism first spawned from the same circumstance I found myself in during ‘Dream Job’ now giving way to a more genuine sliver of misery. Fortunately - spoiler alert - I’ve managed to find a way out of this pit, for the time being.

“Whilst the lyrics came quick, musically it went through the wringer”, he continues. “During a recording session in Kettering with Russ Russell at Parlour Studios in December 2022, I was fucking about on a Roland Juno with the arpeggiator whirring away over the end. Ryan flipped the rate so it went half time and all of a sudden the eeriness of the track made sense; it sounded like some John Carpenter doomsday clock countdown or something. Sam reworked the guitars to sound like ‘High Voltage’ by Electric Six and we stripped away the funkier percussion and made the rhythm more aggressive, like ‘Seven Nation Army’. Katy came to meet us at Metropolis in London to dub the chorus vocals and it gave the whole track a huge lift I’ll never have the voice for. She’s fantastic. I asked David Thewlis to recite Macbeth over the end for obvious reasons. The results speak for themselves!”

The track also lands alongside a new video, which picks up the narrative of recurring character The Visitor where the last video (for ‘Petroleum’) left off. Speaking to DIY for our recent digital cover feature, James revealed that the band are in the process of fleshing out this Yard Act cinematic universe into a full film, which they plan to release after the album is out.

You can read the full In Deep interview with Yard Act and watch the video for ‘When The Laughter Stops’ below.

Yard Act: Dream Catchers

In Deep

Yard Act: Dream Catchers

When fulfilling your ambitions fails to fill a hole, what do you do next? With widescreen second LP ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ Yard Act are unearthing the answers (or at least some of them) in familial foundations and unfettered creative freedom.

Play Video

Get tickets to watch Yard Act live now.

Tags: Katy J Pearson, Yard Act, News, Listen, , Watch

Yard Act Tickets

Jacaranda Baltic, Liverpool

UEA, Norwich

Rock City, Nottingham

O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

O2 Apollo, Manchester

Northumbria University, Newcastle

The Great Hall - Cardiff Uni, Cardiff

Brighton Dome Concert Hall, Brighton

Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London

Millennium Square, Leeds

Latest News

Conan Gray embraces the ’80s on ‘Lonely Dancers’

Conan Gray embraces the 80s on Lonely Dancers’

Caity Baser drops unapologetic video for new single ‘I’m A Problem’

Caity Baser drops unapologetic video for new single I’m A Problem

Little Simz releases new EP ‘Drop 7’

Little Simz releases new EP Drop 7’

Tickets for The Last Dinner Party’s UK and Ireland tour on sale now

Tickets for The Last Dinner Party’s UK and Ireland tour on sale now

Vampire Weekend confirm new album ‘Only God Was Above Us’

Vampire Weekend confirm new album Only God Was Above Us

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

In Deep

Yard Act on their second album ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ for DIY In Deep

Yard Act: Dream Catchers

When fulfilling your ambitions fails to fill a hole, what do you do next? With widescreen second LP ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ Yard Act are unearthing the answers (or at least some of them) in familial foundations and unfettered creative freedom.

19th January 2024, 4:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY