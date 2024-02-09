Shygirl - Club Shy

“We keep putting them boys on mute / Huh? What did you say? / I can’t hear you” sings Shygirl, staple nympho-android vocals and all, over ringtone sounds on ‘mute’. As ever, London’s experimental club dominatrix Blane Muise is confidently disinterested in anything but voluminous electronic music and sexual submission. Throughout ‘Club Shy’, the Shygirl branding - that is, intoxicating dance and hypersexuality - is blown up, exaggerated to hedonistic highs that slip far from the slow, watery alt-pop of debut ‘Nymph’, leaning instead into a longevity of global club appearances and an affinity for chromatic off-piste nightlife. Its six bitesized, adrenaline-infused tracks conjure sticky dancefloors, sweaty late nights and plentiful twangs of alternative electronica to stay interesting, while standouts ‘mute’ (with Lolo Zouaï), ’4eva’ (with Empress Of and Kingdom) and ‘thicc’ (with Cosha)’ amalgamate niche pop artists under Shygirl’s vibrant femme-fatale club lasers. And other cooks in the kitchen - electronic pop artisans Boys Noize, SG Lewis, Karma Kid and Sega Bodega - help to fluff the unrelenting, rule-breaking electronica. ‘Club Shy’ is staple Shygirl, re-packaged, pre-remixed, pre-prepared for the club: a dose of thumping post-midnight trance, a playful extension of self with all the irreverence, at her creative high.