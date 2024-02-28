News

Shygirl announces Club Shy night at London’s Fabric

The event is set to mark the release of her new EP in style.

28th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Celebrating the release of her ‘Club Shy’ EP (which came out earlier this month) in true to form fashion, Shygirl has revealed that she’ll be hosting a Club Shy night at London’s iconic Fabric on Friday 19th April.

To date, the Mercury-shortlisted artist has put on IRL events in East London (Club Shy launched in Metropolis back in 2022), Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and even Brazil, but she’ll be bringing the party back to home soil this Spring.

The full lineup for Fabric’s Club Shy night is still yet to be announced, but tickets are on sale now (and already going fast!). Nab yours here.

