King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce new album and Wide Awake Festival headline slot
Their forthcoming LP ‘The Silver Cord’ is out next month.
Famously prolific, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are living up to their reputation with a slew of new announcements today. First up, they’ve shared details of their next album - ‘The Silver Cord’, which will be released on 27th October via KGLW. A triple-header of lead singles (‘Theia’, ‘The Silver Cord’ and ‘Set’) are out now, hinting at the rock band’s purposeful foray into the world of electronics.
In a first for King Gizz, ‘The Silver Cord’ album will be available in two different versions: one as a condensed project of seven hook-laden, chorus-centred tracks; one as a hyper-extended, epic volume of remixes which the band has said is “testing the boundaries of people’s attention spans when it comes to listening to music”.
Watch the official video for ‘Theia / The Silver Cord / Set’ below.
In addition to all that, fresh from topping the bill at End of The Road this summer, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have also just been revealed as the headliners for Wide Awake Festival 2024, London’s now-annual celebration of new and alternative music.
Explore the full tracklist for both versions of ‘The Silver Cord’ below.
1st LP Version:
1. Theia
2. The Silver Cord
3. Set
4. Chang’e
5. Gilgamesh
6. Swan Song
7. Extinction
2nd LP Version:
1. Theia - Extended Mix
2. The Silver Cord - Extended Mix
3. Set - Extended Mix
4. Chang’e - Extended Mix
5. Gilgamesh - Extended Mix
6. Swan Song - Extended Mix
7. Extinction - Extended Mix
