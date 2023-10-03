King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce new album and Wide Awake Festival headline slot

Famously prolific, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are living up to their reputation with a slew of new announcements today. First up, they’ve shared details of their next album - ‘The Silver Cord’, which will be released on 27th October via KGLW. A triple-header of lead singles (‘Theia’, ‘The Silver Cord’ and ‘Set’) are out now, hinting at the rock band’s purposeful foray into the world of electronics.

In a first for King Gizz, ‘The Silver Cord’ album will be available in two different versions: one as a condensed project of seven hook-laden, chorus-centred tracks; one as a hyper-extended, epic volume of remixes which the band has said is “testing the boundaries of people’s attention spans when it comes to listening to music”.



Watch the official video for ‘Theia / The Silver Cord / Set’ below.

