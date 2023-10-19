Lambrini Girls share new video for ‘Boys In The Band

Trigger warning: the below story contains mentions of SA and abuse.

Brighton’s Lambrini Girls have shared a powerful new video for their single ‘Boys In The Band’, which tackles sexual assault and abuse in the music industry and live scene. It follows the release of their debut EP ‘You’re Welcome’ (out via Big Scary Monsters), which DIY described as “a collection of songs destined to provide comfort to those who have ever felt invalidated or overlooked.”



Of the ‘Boys In The Band’ video, Lambrini Girls have said: “We’ve been planning the release of this music video for a while and the recent events in the media just confirmed its relevance further. The recent influx of conversations of abuse culture comes down to another bombshell revelation in pop culture when another celebrity turns out to be a nonce. However, we need to be shouting about this constantly. Opening conversations about abuse culture is appropriate all the time because this happens all the time.

“We made [the video] the day after we got back from playing a festival. We were totally destroyed and just raw dogged the whole thing. We tried to invite a crowd of people down to Green Door Store where we were filming the video, and only 5 people turned up. The idea behind one of the scenes was to depict invisibility by playing in the middle of an indifferent “crowd”. We had a makeshift green screen, some venue toilets and our guitars. Lilly had food poisoning and was trying not to throw up the whole time. Phoebe’s trousers were ripped from behind. We made this video with Bristol director Harry Steel.”

In line with the video, Lambrini Girls have also released a limited edition longsleeve t-shirt (which you can purchase here), from which 100% of the profits will be donated to the charities Refuge, Rape Crisis, and Safeline.

Watch the video for ‘Boys In The Band’ below.