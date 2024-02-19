News
Lauran Hibberd drops new single ‘2nd prettiest girl (in the world)’
The satirical cut is the latest to be lifted from her upcoming sophomore album ‘Girlfriend Material’.
Isle of Wight’s Lauran Hibberd has shared another preview of her upcoming sophomore album ‘Girlfriend Material’ (out 22nd March via Virgin Music) with new song ‘2nd prettiest girl (in the world)’.
The track follows on from last year’s ‘I Suck At Grieving’, ‘Mary’, and ‘Honda Civic’, and has been described by Lauran as “an unfortunate true story” which “fortunately always starts a good song”.
Continuing, she has explained: “I went on a date last year,and was told I was the second prettiest girl in the room. I actually said thank you (I need help). I started writing this song the next day. It became my personality. This has been one of my personal favourites on my new album for ages, it’s torturously relatable.”
Lauran’s debut LP ‘Garageband Superstar’ marked her out as a purveyor of “refreshingly carefree power-pop” (read our review here), and on this second outing she’s looking to expand her subject matter and sonic touchstones even further, counting the likes of Avril Lavigne, Green Day and Olivia Rodrigo among her influences.
Watch the video for ‘2nd prettiest girl (in the world)’ and check out Lauran’s upcoming live dates below.
MARCH 2024
22 Manchester, HMV
23 Glasgow, Assai
24 Leeds, Vinyl Whistle (midday)
24 Liverpool, Jacaranda (pm)
25 London, Rough Trade East
26 Nottingham, Rough Trade
27 Kingston, Banquet
28 Bristol, Rough Trade
