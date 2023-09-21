Lauran Hibberd releases personal new single ‘I Suck At Grieving

Isle of Wight pop riser Lauran Hibberd has today shared a poignant new track, ‘i suck at grieving’. Inspired by her experience navigating the passing of her dad, Lauran has said of the song: “I guess eventually you run out of stuff to laugh about, and have to look life or in this case death straight in the eye. I lost my dad last year, and I changed in an instant but forever. I found everyone’s advice on grief painful and inappropriate, and I couldn’t work out why I couldn’t grieve like the internet told me to.”

“This track feels like an extension of me, and I know it’s not my usual tricks but it feels more me than anything I’ve ever made before. This is a song for people who don’t want to grieve, for people who don’t know where to start, and for people who don’t know how it ends.”

The single follows the release of her debut album ‘Garageband Superstar’ last year, as well as this summer’s acclaimed single ‘Honda Civic’. Watch the video for ‘i suck at grieving’ and check out Lauran’s upcoming tour dates below.

SEPTEMBER

22 Detroit, MI*

23 Chicago, IL*

24 St Louis, MI*

26 Charlotte, NC*

27 Atlanta, GA*

28 Orlando, FL*

OCTOBER

01 New Orleans, LA*

03 Houston, TX*

06 Phoenix, AZ*

07 San Diego, CA*

11 Los Angeles, CA*

14 San Francisco, CA*

16 Seattle, WA*

17 Portland, OR*

NOVEMBER

01 Perth, Metro City*

03 Adelaide, AEC Theatre*

04 Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena*

08 Sydney, Hordern Pavilion*

09 Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall*

* w/ All Time Low, Payday Parade (AU) and Gym Class Heroes (US).