News
Lauran Hibberd releases personal new single ‘I Suck At Grieving’
She’s heading across the pond this autumn for a string of North American and Australian live dates.
Isle of Wight pop riser Lauran Hibberd has today shared a poignant new track, ‘i suck at grieving’. Inspired by her experience navigating the passing of her dad, Lauran has said of the song: “I guess eventually you run out of stuff to laugh about, and have to look life or in this case death straight in the eye. I lost my dad last year, and I changed in an instant but forever. I found everyone’s advice on grief painful and inappropriate, and I couldn’t work out why I couldn’t grieve like the internet told me to.”
“This track feels like an extension of me, and I know it’s not my usual tricks but it feels more me than anything I’ve ever made before. This is a song for people who don’t want to grieve, for people who don’t know where to start, and for people who don’t know how it ends.”
The single follows the release of her debut album ‘Garageband Superstar’ last year, as well as this summer’s acclaimed single ‘Honda Civic’. Watch the video for ‘i suck at grieving’ and check out Lauran’s upcoming tour dates below.
SEPTEMBER
22 Detroit, MI*
23 Chicago, IL*
24 St Louis, MI*
26 Charlotte, NC*
27 Atlanta, GA*
28 Orlando, FL*
OCTOBER
01 New Orleans, LA*
03 Houston, TX*
06 Phoenix, AZ*
07 San Diego, CA*
11 Los Angeles, CA*
14 San Francisco, CA*
16 Seattle, WA*
17 Portland, OR*
NOVEMBER
01 Perth, Metro City*
03 Adelaide, AEC Theatre*
04 Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena*
08 Sydney, Hordern Pavilion*
09 Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall*
* w/ All Time Low, Payday Parade (AU) and Gym Class Heroes (US).
Read More
Reading and Leeds announce fresh wave of new acts
Lauran Hibberd, Panic Shack and more will join the stage.
28th April 2023, 3:12pm
Lauran Hibberd - Garageband Superstar
4 Stars
Fun without feeling frivolous, packing relatable substance into its genuinely jovial sound.
19th August 2022, 12:00am
Lauran Hibberd talks festivals & Live at Leeds in the Park: “See as much as you can”
Ahead of the inaugural edition of Live at Leeds' new venture, we chatted to the Isle of Wight singer ahead of her set.
2nd June 2022, 1:58pm
Class of 2022: Lauran Hibberd
Channelling Weezer-esque riffs and a large dose of self-aware humour, Lauran Hibberd is hopping on the party boat from hometown Isle of Wight into the big wide world.
22nd December 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.