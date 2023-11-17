News

Lauran Hibberd announces second album ‘Girlfriend Material’, shares new track ‘Mary’

She’ll release the follow-up to her 2022 debut ‘Garageband Superstar’ next March.

Photo: Emily Marcovecchio

17th November 2023
Words: Sarah Jamieson

A little over a year on from the release of her debut album, Isle of Wight’s Lauran Hibberd has announced details of her second album. Following on from her recent summer single ‘Honda Civic’ and the poignant track ‘I Suck A Grieving’, Lauran has confirmed plans to release her second record ‘Girlfriend Material’ on 22nd March 2024 via Virgin Records.

“Welcome to ‘Girlfriend Material’, here you will find the 12 stage instruction manual on how to make the perfect girlfriend in under an hour. Listen more than once to ensure perfection”, Lauran has said, by way of introduction. “Making this record came oddly naturally, it felt like it was supposed to come out of me and I’ve never felt so attached to a body of songs like this. I think i’m at a point in my life where I’ve started to really experience ‘life’, with going through losing a parent, having a life altering break up, living on my own for the first time, and exploring who the ‘f*vk’ i actually am. Everything I am right now is in this album. It’s the best thing I’ve ever made, and I’ve worked with some incredible people in the process. It’s definitely been the one thing that’s kept me going over the last year, and I hope it can do the same for other people. with love, Lauran Hibberd (100% girlfriend material).”

Today, she’s also shared her brand new track ‘Mary’, a bouncing slice of addictive pop-punk, which Lauran says is her “favourite song I’ve ever written, it’s the soundtrack to a great day”. Check out the track - and remind yourself of her forthcoming live shows with Hobo Johnson - below.

JANUARY 2024
04 XOYO, Birmingham*
05 New Century Hall, Manchester*
06 SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow*
09 SWX, Bristol*
10 Tramshed, Cardiff*
11 Chalk, Brighton*
12 Electric Ballroom, London*

*w/ Hobo Johnson

Lauran Hibberd - Garageband Superstar

Album Review

Lauran Hibberd - Garageband Superstar

Fun without feeling frivolous, packing relatable substance into its genuinely jovial sound.

Tags: Lauran Hibberd, News

