Album Review

Lauran Hibberd - Girlfriend Material

Combining pop hooks, fuzzy punk guitars, and honest, relatable words, it shows Lauren as an artist coming into her own.

Lauran Hibberd - Girlfriend Material

Reviewer: Adam England

Released: 22nd March 2024

Label: Virgin Music

A lot has changed for Lauran Hibberd since 2022 debut ‘Garageband Superstar’ – she lost her father and split from a long-distance relationship. The musical result is ‘Girlfriend Material’, a record that’s unsurprisingly a little more mature than the first one, but nevertheless manages to retain her trademark sense of fun. Early single ‘Mary’ and ‘90s Kid’ are both standouts, the latter combining Lauran’s resolutely British “no no no” with a resolutely American grunge sound. ‘I Suck At Grieving’ is a poignant, heartrending look at losing a parent, Lauran’s voice full of emotion. It’s followed by ‘Jealous’, a stripped-back pop-rock number on which she channels her inner Avril Lavigne. Elsewhere she combines pop hooks, fuzzy punk guitars, and honest, relatable words: from slower tracks like ‘Anti Fragile’ to energetic numbers like ‘Better Than I Was Before.’ A well-rounded collection of songs, ‘Girlfriend Material’ shows Lauren as an artist coming into her own, and her enjoyment shines through in her music.

Play Video

Tags: Lauran Hibberd, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy Girlfriend Material via Rough Trade

Find ‘Girlfriend Material’ at Rough Trade

Cd - £11.99

Vinyl LP (clear) - £24.99

Vinyl LP (blue) - £24.99

Latest News

Cat Burns confirms debut album ‘early twenties’

Cat Burns confirms debut album early twenties’

Allie X announces ‘Girl With No Face’ UK and Ireland tour dates

Allie X announces Girl With No Face’ UK and Ireland tour dates

Beyoncé unveils details of forthcoming new album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Beyoncé unveils details of forthcoming new album Cowboy Carter’

John Grant shares funky lead single ‘It’s A Bitch’ from newly announced LP ‘The Art Of The Lie’

John Grant shares funky lead single It’s A Bitch’ from newly announced LP The Art Of The Lie’

The Gaslight Anthem are releasing new EP ‘History Books - Short Stories’ this week

The Gaslight Anthem are releasing new EP History Books — Short Stories’ this week

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

March 2024

Latest Issue

March 2024

Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY