Lauran Hibberd - Girlfriend Material

Album Review
Lauran Hibberd - Girlfriend Material4 Stars
Combining pop hooks, fuzzy punk guitars, and honest, relatable words, it shows Lauren as an artist coming into her own.
A lot has changed for Lauran Hibberd since 2022 debut ‘Garageband Superstar’ – she lost her father and split from a long-distance relationship. The musical result is ‘Girlfriend Material’, a record that’s unsurprisingly a little more mature than the first one, but nevertheless manages to retain her trademark sense of fun. Early single ‘Mary’ and ‘90s Kid’ are both standouts, the latter combining Lauran’s resolutely British “no no no” with a resolutely American grunge sound. ‘I Suck At Grieving’ is a poignant, heartrending look at losing a parent, Lauran’s voice full of emotion. It’s followed by ‘Jealous’, a stripped-back pop-rock number on which she channels her inner Avril Lavigne. Elsewhere she combines pop hooks, fuzzy punk guitars, and honest, relatable words: from slower tracks like ‘Anti Fragile’ to energetic numbers like ‘Better Than I Was Before.’ A well-rounded collection of songs, ‘Girlfriend Material’ shows Lauren as an artist coming into her own, and her enjoyment shines through in her music.
2000trees Festival adds Bob Vylan, Don Broco, Frank Turner and more to 2024 lineup
They join the likes of Manchester Orchestra and The Gaslight Anthem at Upcote Farm this summer.
7th March 2024, 11:30am
Lauran Hibberd drops new single ‘2nd prettiest girl (in the world)’
The satirical cut is the latest to be lifted from her upcoming sophomore album 'Girlfriend Material'.
19th February 2024, 11:30am
Lauran Hibberd drops video for recent single ‘Mary’
It's the latest taste of her sophomore LP 'Girlfriend Material', which arrives next March.
23rd November 2023, 1:00pm
Lauran Hibberd releases personal new single ‘I Suck At Grieving’
She's heading across the pond this autumn for a string of North American and Australian live dates.
21st September 2023, 12:49pm
