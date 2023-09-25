Lynks drops bouncing single ‘New Boyfriend

Lynks is back with their latest track - the bouncing, beat-fuelled ‘NEW BOYFRIEND’. It follows recent single ‘USE IT OR LOSE IT’, and arrives alongside a brilliantly bridal-camp video (which you can watch below).

“Look, ultimately I think I’m a fairly smart, reasonable, logical young person”, Lynks has said, speaking on the track. “I’ve done therapy. I give excellent dating advice. I know that a healthy breakup is a clean breakup. No footnotes, no P.S., no post-credits sequence shags. And yet the second I’m in the throes of a breakup, all that logic and intelligence evaporates. And I become what I clearly always was; a dog, cosplaying as a well adjusted human man. Unable to resist the stick when someone says “FETCH”. I’m not proud of it. But I also don’t think I’m alone. That’s what this song is about; lovely, kind, thoughtful, intelligent, well-adjusted couples turning into chaotic horny monsters the second they break up.”