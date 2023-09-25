News

Lynks drops bouncing single ‘New Boyfriend

They’ve also announced plans for a headline tour of the UK.

25th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Lynks, News, Listen

Lynks is back with their latest track - the bouncing, beat-fuelled ‘NEW BOYFRIEND’. It follows recent single ‘USE IT OR LOSE IT’, and arrives alongside a brilliantly bridal-camp video (which you can watch below).

“Look, ultimately I think I’m a fairly smart, reasonable, logical young person”, Lynks has said, speaking on the track. “I’ve done therapy. I give excellent dating advice. I know that a healthy breakup is a clean breakup. No footnotes, no P.S., no post-credits sequence shags. And yet the second I’m in the throes of a breakup, all that logic and intelligence evaporates. And I become what I clearly always was; a dog, cosplaying as a well adjusted human man. Unable to resist the stick when someone says “FETCH”. I’m not proud of it. But I also don’t think I’m alone. That’s what this song is about; lovely, kind, thoughtful, intelligent, well-adjusted couples turning into chaotic horny monsters the second they break up.”

Play Video

To mark the release, Lynks has also announced a headline tour of the UK for next April, during which they’ll play the following shows:

APRIL
12 Margate, Elsewhere
13 Bristol, SWX
14 Southampton, Papillon
16 Brighton, Chalk
17 London, KOKO
19 Manchester, Canvas Club
20 Leeds, The Wardrobe
21 Glasgow, Saint Luke’s
23 Birmingham, Mama Roux’s
24 Cambridge, Junction

Tags: Lynks, News, Listen

Latest News

Katy J Pearson shares latest The Wicker Man cover, ‘Fire Leap’

Katy J Pearson shares latest The Wicker Man cover, Fire Leap

Yard Act announce Dream Job UK and EU tour

Yard Act announce Dream Job UK and EU tour

Creeper share synth-laden new single ‘Black Heaven’

Creeper share synth-laden new single Black Heaven

Holly Humberstone releases latest pre-album single ‘Into Your Room’

Holly Humberstone releases latest pre-album single Into Your Room

Katie Gregson-Macleod announces forthcoming ‘Big Red’ EP

Katie Gregson-Macleod announces forthcoming Big Red’ EP

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY