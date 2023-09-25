News
Lynks drops bouncing single ‘New Boyfriend’
They’ve also announced plans for a headline tour of the UK.
Lynks is back with their latest track - the bouncing, beat-fuelled ‘NEW BOYFRIEND’. It follows recent single ‘USE IT OR LOSE IT’, and arrives alongside a brilliantly bridal-camp video (which you can watch below).
“Look, ultimately I think I’m a fairly smart, reasonable, logical young person”, Lynks has said, speaking on the track. “I’ve done therapy. I give excellent dating advice. I know that a healthy breakup is a clean breakup. No footnotes, no P.S., no post-credits sequence shags. And yet the second I’m in the throes of a breakup, all that logic and intelligence evaporates. And I become what I clearly always was; a dog, cosplaying as a well adjusted human man. Unable to resist the stick when someone says “FETCH”. I’m not proud of it. But I also don’t think I’m alone. That’s what this song is about; lovely, kind, thoughtful, intelligent, well-adjusted couples turning into chaotic horny monsters the second they break up.”
To mark the release, Lynks has also announced a headline tour of the UK for next April, during which they’ll play the following shows:
APRIL
12 Margate, Elsewhere
13 Bristol, SWX
14 Southampton, Papillon
16 Brighton, Chalk
17 London, KOKO
19 Manchester, Canvas Club
20 Leeds, The Wardrobe
21 Glasgow, Saint Luke’s
23 Birmingham, Mama Roux’s
24 Cambridge, Junction
Read More
Lynks unveils new single and accompanying video, ‘Use It Or Lose It’
They’ve also announced that they’ve signed to renowned indie label Heavenly Recordings.
26th July 2023, 1:45pm
Lynks teams up with Grove for ‘BBB’
"But what is a BBB? RUN THE RIDDIM.”
23rd September 2021, 12:00am
Frank Carter on the future of metal music: “I definitely think metal is going to have its moment where [female vocalists] flip into the mainstream”
Our September issue cover star chats promoting progression and inclusivity in rock.
3rd September 2021, 12:00am
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes join forces with Lynks for ‘Go Get A Tattoo’
Lifted from their upcoming new album 'Sticky'.
11th August 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.