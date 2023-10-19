News
Michelle unveil plans for new EP ‘Glow’
They’ve marked the announcement by releasing a double single and accompanying visuals.
New York collective MICHELLE have returned with news of a forthcoming new EP, ‘GLOW’ (to be released via Transgressive Records). It follows 2022’s ‘AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS’, as well as support slots touring with Mitski, Arlo Parks, and Gus Dapperton.
To mark the announcement, MICHELLE have also shared a double single: title track ‘GLOW’ and second song ‘AGNOSTIC’. While the former captures a happy-go-lucky, bouncy atmosphere - bolstered by its accompanying video - the latter is a more grounded, acoustic guitar-led cut.
Having formed in 2018, MICHELLE is a predominantly POC and queer collective who work collaboratively, sharing writing and production credits between the six of them: Sofia D’Angelo, Julian Kaufman, Charlie Kilgore, Layla Ku, Emma Lee, and Jamee Lockard.
Watch the official visualisers for both ‘GLOW’ and ‘AGNOSTIC’ below.
