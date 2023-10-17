News

Mitski announces 2024 UK and European tour

The run will include three nights at London’s Eventim Apollo.

Photo: Ebru Yildiz

17th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Mitski, News

To celebrate the acclaimed release of her latest LP, ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’, Mitski has today announced details of the UK and European leg of the album tour, taking place in Spring next year. It follows a series of intimate acoustic performances of the record in select cities in North America, the UK, and Europe, with this forthcoming tour set to feature a full band.

Mitski’s 17-date European run will begin at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on 27th April 2024, and will include three nights at London’s Eventim Apollo - her biggest UK headline shows to date. Pre-sale will begin on Wednesday 18th October (tomorrow!) at 10:00am local time, with general sale opening from 10:00am local time on Friday 20th October. Tickets will be available via Mitski’s website; find the full list of UK and European tour dates below.

Mitski - The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We

Album Review

Mitski - The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We

No other record today sounds so beautiful and full while being quite so sparse.

APRIL
27 Edinburgh, Usher Hall ▽
28 Edinburgh, Usher Hall ▽

MAY
01 Manchester, O2 Apollo ▽
02 Manchester, O2 Apollo ▽
04 Dublin, 3Arena ▽
06 Wolverhampton, The Civic At The Halls ✽
08 London, Eventim Apollo ✽
09 London, Eventim Apollo ✽
10 London, Eventim Apollo ✽
14 Brussels, Cirque Royal ✦
17 Paris, Le Grand Rex ✦
20 Amsterdam, Royal Theatre Carré ✦
21 Amsterdam, Royal Theatre Carré ✦
24 Berlin, Tempodrom ✦
25 Berlin, Tempodrom ✦
28 Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle ✦
30 Zurich, Theater 11 ✦

With support from:
▽ RICHARD DAWSON
✽ MIYA FOLICK
✦ ICEAGE

Tags: Mitski, News

Latest News

Picture Parlour share soaring new single ‘Judgement Day’

Picture Parlour share soaring new single Judgement Day

Danny Brown announces new album ‘Quaranta’ & shares lead single ‘Tantor’

Danny Brown announces new album Quaranta’ & shares lead single Tantor’

Liam Gallagher announces ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary tour

Liam Gallagher announces Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary tour

Olivia Dean talks cosy season, musical theatre, and The BRIT School in new episode of DIY’s Before They Knew Better

Olivia Dean talks cosy season, musical theatre, and The BRIT School in new episode of DIYs Before They Knew Better

Smashing Pumpkins & Weezer schedule joint UK & Ireland tour

Smashing Pumpkins & Weezer schedule joint UK & Ireland tour

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

October 2023

Latest Issue

October 2023

Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY