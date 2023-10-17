Mitski announces 2024 UK and European tour

To celebrate the acclaimed release of her latest LP, ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’, Mitski has today announced details of the UK and European leg of the album tour, taking place in Spring next year. It follows a series of intimate acoustic performances of the record in select cities in North America, the UK, and Europe, with this forthcoming tour set to feature a full band.

Mitski’s 17-date European run will begin at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on 27th April 2024, and will include three nights at London’s Eventim Apollo - her biggest UK headline shows to date. Pre-sale will begin on Wednesday 18th October (tomorrow!) at 10:00am local time, with general sale opening from 10:00am local time on Friday 20th October. Tickets will be available via Mitski’s website; find the full list of UK and European tour dates below.