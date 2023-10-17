News
Mitski announces 2024 UK and European tour
The run will include three nights at London’s Eventim Apollo.
To celebrate the acclaimed release of her latest LP, ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’, Mitski has today announced details of the UK and European leg of the album tour, taking place in Spring next year. It follows a series of intimate acoustic performances of the record in select cities in North America, the UK, and Europe, with this forthcoming tour set to feature a full band.
Mitski’s 17-date European run will begin at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on 27th April 2024, and will include three nights at London’s Eventim Apollo - her biggest UK headline shows to date. Pre-sale will begin on Wednesday 18th October (tomorrow!) at 10:00am local time, with general sale opening from 10:00am local time on Friday 20th October. Tickets will be available via Mitski’s website; find the full list of UK and European tour dates below.
APRIL
27 Edinburgh, Usher Hall ▽
28 Edinburgh, Usher Hall ▽
MAY
01 Manchester, O2 Apollo ▽
02 Manchester, O2 Apollo ▽
04 Dublin, 3Arena ▽
06 Wolverhampton, The Civic At The Halls ✽
08 London, Eventim Apollo ✽
09 London, Eventim Apollo ✽
10 London, Eventim Apollo ✽
14 Brussels, Cirque Royal ✦
17 Paris, Le Grand Rex ✦
20 Amsterdam, Royal Theatre Carré ✦
21 Amsterdam, Royal Theatre Carré ✦
24 Berlin, Tempodrom ✦
25 Berlin, Tempodrom ✦
28 Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle ✦
30 Zurich, Theater 11 ✦
With support from:
▽ RICHARD DAWSON
✽ MIYA FOLICK
✦ ICEAGE
Mitski - The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We
4-5 Stars
No other record today sounds so beautiful and full while being quite so sparse.
13th September 2023, 8:00am
Mitski announces ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’ Music and Film Double Features
Fans across nine international cities will have the opportunity to preview the whole of Mitski’s new album, followed by a screening of a film selected by the artist herself.
29th August 2023, 5:59pm
Mitski sets her sights high with two new songs, ‘Star’ and ‘Heaven’
She’s also announced a series of intimate, acoustic performances in the UK and Europe.
23rd August 2023, 6:10pm
Mitski announces seventh album, ‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’
She’s also shared the record’s lead single, ‘Bug Like an Angel’.
27th July 2023, 2:12pm
