Mitski announced as final headliner for All Points East 2024

The incredible Mitski has been confirmed as the final headliner for this summer’s All Points East Festival. She’ll join the likes of Kaytranada, Loyle Carner, LCD Soundsystem, and The Postal Service / Death Cab For Cutie, who are all set to headline the Victoria Park event across August.

Set to take to the stage on Sunday 18th August, the singer - who released her seventh album, ‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’, last September - will be making her festival headline debut at the event. What’s more, she’ll be joined by an all-star cast of artists across the bill including longtime DIY favourites Beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, and Ethel Cain, as well as brilliant new acts Sir Chloe, Wasia Project and more.

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am this Friday 12th April from All Points East’s website. Check out the official line-up poster, and remind yourself of the full All Points East schedule, below.

AUGUST 2024

16 Kaytranada, Victoria Monét, Thundercat & more

17 Loyle Carner, NAS, Ezra Collective & more

18 Mitski, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain & more

23 LCD Sound System, Pixies, Jai Paul & more

24 Field Day feat. Justice, PinkPantheress & more

25 Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service, Phoenix, Gossip & more

