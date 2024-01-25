Mogwai, Show Me The Body, Explosions In The Sky to play 2024’s ArcTanGent festival

This summer, ArcTanGent festival will be celebrating its birthday with a bona fide bonanza post-rock, progressive metal and just about everything experimental in between: some of their newly-announced headliners include Scotland’s Mogwai, and the atmospheric instrumental act Explosions in the Sky.

Other acts included in today’s announcement include NY hardcore band Show Me The Body, Japanese act Bo Ningen, and the reunion of UK trio Brontide, who’ll be reuniting to celebrate the tenth anniversary of their album ‘Artery’, which they’ll be playing in full.

Other acts set to appear at the event - which takes place in Fernhill Farm near Bristol from 14th to 17th August - include Electric Wizard, Clown Core, Delta Sleep, Julie Christmas, Amenra, Earthtone9, and many more.

They’ll be joining the likes of Three Trapped Tigers, Meshuggah, Animals As Leaders, Plini, Red Fang, and And So I Watch You From Afar.

You can find out more info on this year’s festival here, and check out the line-up poster below.

