MUNA’s Katie Gavin announces debut solo album ‘What A Relief’

Having teased the news last week on Instagram, MUNA frontwoman Katie Gavin has now officially confirmed that she’s releasing a debut solo album.

Entitled ‘What A Relief’, the LP is due to arrive on 25th October via Saddest Factory Records, and promises to be an honest exploration of our messy, necessary relationship with intimacy. Expanding further on the album’s concept, Katie has commented: “This record spans a lot of my life – it’s about having a really deep desire for connection, but also encountering all the obstacles that stood in my way to be able to achieve that, patterns of isolation or even boredom with the real work of love.”

‘What A Relief’ has been introduced today via lead single ‘Aftertaste’, which revels in the giddy highs that come with embarking on a new romance. “I thought this song would be a good place to start because to me it kind of serves as a bridge, sonically and thematically, between MUNA’s world and the world we are going to with the solo record,” Katie has shared.

“[It’s] a sweet song about carrying a torch for someone, realizing that you are going out to concerts and parties hoping to run into them there. The song is a playing out of a fantasy, really, both because it involves confessing your crush and finding out that it is reciprocated.”

Watch the video for ‘Aftertaste’ here: