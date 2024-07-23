News
MUNA’s Katie Gavin announces debut solo album ‘What A Relief’
She’s also shared its lead single and confirmed an intimate London show.
Having teased the news last week on Instagram, MUNA frontwoman Katie Gavin has now officially confirmed that she’s releasing a debut solo album.
Entitled ‘What A Relief’, the LP is due to arrive on 25th October via Saddest Factory Records, and promises to be an honest exploration of our messy, necessary relationship with intimacy. Expanding further on the album’s concept, Katie has commented: “This record spans a lot of my life – it’s about having a really deep desire for connection, but also encountering all the obstacles that stood in my way to be able to achieve that, patterns of isolation or even boredom with the real work of love.”
‘What A Relief’ has been introduced today via lead single ‘Aftertaste’, which revels in the giddy highs that come with embarking on a new romance. “I thought this song would be a good place to start because to me it kind of serves as a bridge, sonically and thematically, between MUNA’s world and the world we are going to with the solo record,” Katie has shared.
“[It’s] a sweet song about carrying a torch for someone, realizing that you are going out to concerts and parties hoping to run into them there. The song is a playing out of a fantasy, really, both because it involves confessing your crush and finding out that it is reciprocated.”
Watch the video for ‘Aftertaste’ here:
Plus, Katie has also just announced an Autumn 2024 intimate US tour, as well as a special standalone show in London; find out where you can catch her live below.
SEPTEMBER 2024
11 London, The Old Church
NOVEMBER 2024
19 Seattle, WA, Neumos
20 Portland, OR, The Old Church
22 SF, CA, Bimbo’s 365 Club
24 Pioneertown, CA, Pappy + Harriet’s
25 Los Angeles, CA, Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
DECEMBER 2024
08 Nashville, TN, The Blue Room
10 New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom
13 Washington DC, The Atlantis
14 Boston, MA, Brighton Music Hall
16 Toronto, ON, The Great Hall
18 Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall
‘What A Relief’ tracklisting:
1. I Want It All
2. Aftertaste
3. The Baton
4. Casual Drug Use
5. As Good As It Gets ft. Mitski
6. Sanitized
7. Sketches
8. Inconsolable
9. Sparrow
10. Sweet Abby Girl
11. Keep Walking
12. Today
