News
Nadine Shah shares latest album preview ‘Greatest Dancer’
She’s also announced a series of UK instores for her release week next month.
Ahead of the arrival of ‘Filthy Underneath’ - her fifth LP, due out on 23rd February via EMI North - Nadine Shah has offered up another taste of what to expect from the record in the form of new cut ‘Greatest Dancer’. Inspired by time spent watching Strictly Come Dancing with her late mother during lockdown, the track follows the release of lead singles ‘Topless Mother’ and ‘Twenty Things’.
Alongside ‘Greatest Dancer’, Nadine has also confirmed a string of instore shows, set to take place during the days before and after ‘Filthy Underneath”s release. You can find out where she’ll be stopping off - as well as the dates of her upcoming UK headline tour - below.
FEBRUARY 2024 (instore dates)
21 Nottingham, Rough Trade
22 Leeds, Crash Records
23 Glasgow, Assai Records
23 Edinburgh, Assai Records
24 Newcastle, Reflex
25 Bristol, Rough Trade
26 London, Rough Trade East
APRIL 2024 (headline tour dates)
26 Newcastle, Boiler Shop
27 Manchester, New Century Hall
28 Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse
MAY 2024 (headline tour dates)
01 Birmingham, XOYO
02 London, Heaven (sold out)
Read More
Nadine Shah shares video for new single ‘Twenty Things’
She's also announced dates for an upcoming UK headline tour.
28th November 2023, 1:04pm
Nadine Shah announces fifth album ‘Filthy Underneath’
The record will be the inaugural release on new label arm EMI North.
19th October 2023, 10:59am
Nadine Shah announces ‘Live from the Barbican’ show
"You’re all invited, consider this your 'save the date’."
8th December 2020, 12:00am
Nadine Shah unveils ‘Trad’ video
Taken from her recent album, 'Kitchen Sink'.
25th November 2020, 12:00am
Popular right now
2-5 Stars