Nadine Shah shares latest album preview ‘Greatest Dancer

She’s also announced a series of UK instores for her release week next month.

24th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Ahead of the arrival of ‘Filthy Underneath’ - her fifth LP, due out on 23rd February via EMI North - Nadine Shah has offered up another taste of what to expect from the record in the form of new cut ‘Greatest Dancer’. Inspired by time spent watching Strictly Come Dancing with her late mother during lockdown, the track follows the release of lead singles ‘Topless Mother’ and ‘Twenty Things’.

Alongside ‘Greatest Dancer’, Nadine has also confirmed a string of instore shows, set to take place during the days before and after ‘Filthy Underneath”s release. You can find out where she’ll be stopping off - as well as the dates of her upcoming UK headline tour - below.

FEBRUARY 2024 (instore dates)
21 Nottingham, Rough Trade
22 Leeds, Crash Records
23 Glasgow, Assai Records
23 Edinburgh, Assai Records
24 Newcastle, Reflex
25 Bristol, Rough Trade
26 London, Rough Trade East

APRIL 2024 (headline tour dates)
26 Newcastle, Boiler Shop
27 Manchester, New Century Hall
28 Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse

MAY 2024 (headline tour dates)
01 Birmingham, XOYO
02 London, Heaven (sold out)

Get tickets to watch Nadine Shah live now.

Nadine Shah Tickets

Boiler Shop, Newcastle Upon Tyne

New Century, Manchester

SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow

XOYO Birmingham, Birmingham

Heaven, London

