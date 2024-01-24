Nadine Shah shares latest album preview ‘Greatest Dancer

Ahead of the arrival of ‘Filthy Underneath’ - her fifth LP, due out on 23rd February via EMI North - Nadine Shah has offered up another taste of what to expect from the record in the form of new cut ‘Greatest Dancer’. Inspired by time spent watching Strictly Come Dancing with her late mother during lockdown, the track follows the release of lead singles ‘Topless Mother’ and ‘Twenty Things’.

Alongside ‘Greatest Dancer’, Nadine has also confirmed a string of instore shows, set to take place during the days before and after ‘Filthy Underneath”s release. You can find out where she’ll be stopping off - as well as the dates of her upcoming UK headline tour - below.