The Murder Capital share latest track ‘Heart In The Hole

28th September 2023
Dublin five-piece The Murder Capital have today dropped a new single ‘Heart In The Hole’, following the release of their sophomore album ‘Gigi’s Recovery’ earlier this year. “[It’s] an injection of humanity into the void that’s created in excess”, the band have said of the track. “Reminding ourselves to laugh at the mania, question the motives and, maybe most importantly, stick around to see what happens next.”

The band will be heading out on tour next month for a series of headline shows around Europe, including a date at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre. See the full schedule and watch the official video for ‘Heart In The Hole’ below.

Play Video

OCTOBER
05 Berlin, Hole44
06 Copenhagen, Amager Bio
07 Stockholm, Nalen
09 Oslo, John Dee
11 Cologne, Club Volta
12 Groningen, De Oosterpoort
13 Brussels, Orangerie Botanique
14 Tilburg, 013 Tilburg ‘Here’s the Thing’ Festival
16 Tourcoing (Lille), Le Grand Mix
17 Paris, La Cigale
18 La Rochelle, La Sirene
19 Nantes, Le Stereolux
21 Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey
22 Nimes, La Paloma
24 Barcelona, La (2) De Apolo
25 Valencia, Ram Club
27 Madrid, Nazca
28 Santiago de Compostela, Capitol
29 Bilbao, Bilborock
31 Lyon, Le Transbordeur

NOVEMBER
02 Milan, Circolo Magnolia
04 Rome, Largo
07 Glasgow, Queen Margaret Union (QMU)
08 Leeds, Project House
10 Birmingham, The Crossing
11 Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory
13 Cambridge, Cambridge Junction
15 London, Electric Ballroom
17 Cork, Cypress Avenue
18 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
23 Belfast, Empire

