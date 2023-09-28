The Murder Capital share latest track ‘Heart In The Hole

Dublin five-piece The Murder Capital have today dropped a new single ‘Heart In The Hole’, following the release of their sophomore album ‘Gigi’s Recovery’ earlier this year. “[It’s] an injection of humanity into the void that’s created in excess”, the band have said of the track. “Reminding ourselves to laugh at the mania, question the motives and, maybe most importantly, stick around to see what happens next.”

The band will be heading out on tour next month for a series of headline shows around Europe, including a date at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre. See the full schedule and watch the official video for ‘Heart In The Hole’ below.

