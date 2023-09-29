News
Olivia Dean shares ‘Ladies Room’ single and EP
The title track is taken from Olivia’s Mercury Prize shortlisted debut album ‘Messy’.
London’s Olivia Dean has today released ‘Ladies Room’, a single lifted from her recent, critically acclaimed debut album ‘Messy’. Inspired by the camaraderie often experienced between women in public bathrooms, the song forms part of a four-track EP of the same name (out today via EMI).
Continuing what’s been a huge breakout year for her, Olivia will embark on a headline UK tour in support of ‘Messy’ in early 2024, which has now completely sold out on all dates. Speaking about the shows, Olivia has said: “I can’t wait to fill these rooms with love and warmth and dancing feet. It’s gonna be very special and I can’t wait to sing with you all.”
Listen to Olivia’s cover of Kelis and Andre 3000’s ‘Millionaire’ - included on ‘Ladies Room’ - and check out the full tracklist of the new EP below.
1. Ladies Room (Radio Edit)
2. Ladies Room (Live From Somerset House)
3. Millionaire (Live From KOKO)
4. Ladies Room
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.