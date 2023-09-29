News

Olivia Dean shares ‘Ladies Room’ single and EP

The title track is taken from Olivia’s Mercury Prize shortlisted debut album ‘Messy’.

Photo: Emily Braham

29th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Olivia Dean, News, Listen

London’s Olivia Dean has today released ‘Ladies Room’, a single lifted from her recent, critically acclaimed debut album ‘Messy’. Inspired by the camaraderie often experienced between women in public bathrooms, the song forms part of a four-track EP of the same name (out today via EMI).

Continuing what’s been a huge breakout year for her, Olivia will embark on a headline UK tour in support of ‘Messy’ in early 2024, which has now completely sold out on all dates. Speaking about the shows, Olivia has said: “I can’t wait to fill these rooms with love and warmth and dancing feet. It’s gonna be very special and I can’t wait to sing with you all.”

Listen to Olivia’s cover of Kelis and Andre 3000’s ‘Millionaire’ - included on ‘Ladies Room’ - and check out the full tracklist of the new EP below.

1. Ladies Room (Radio Edit)
2. Ladies Room (Live From Somerset House)
3. Millionaire (Live From KOKO)
4. Ladies Room

Play Video

Tags: Olivia Dean, News, Listen

Olivia Dean Tickets

Leeds University Stylus (Buy)

Albert Hall (Buy)

O2 Institute (Buy)

Eventim Apollo (Buy)

Latest News

Holly Humberstone announces UK and EU headline tour

Holly Humberstone announces UK and EU headline tour

PinkPantheress drops latest single ‘Mosquito’

PinkPantheress drops latest single Mosquito

Sky Ferreira announces ‘Masochism’ 2024 UK tour

Sky Ferreira announces Masochism’ 2024 UK tour

Will Joseph Cook drops latest track ‘Born To Lose’

Will Joseph Cook drops latest track Born To Lose

Two Door Cinema Club are back with synth-led single ‘Sure Enough’

Two Door Cinema Club are back with synth-led single Sure Enough

Read More

Album Review

Olivia Dean - Messy

Olivia Dean - Messy

For a record titled ‘Messy’ it could ironically do with being a little less neat and tidy.

30th June 2023, 7:50am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY