News

Olivia Dean announces UK and EU headline tour for 2024

She’s also shared a new live video of her covering Kelis’ and Andre 3000’s ‘Millionaire’.

Olivia Dean announces UK and EU headline tour for 2024
Photo: PETROS

1st September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Olivia Dean, News

Mercury-shortlisted cult favourite Olivia Dean has shared details of a 2024 headline tour, including a huge hometown date at London’s Eventim Apollo. Speaking about her biggest tour to date, Olivia has shared: “I can’t wait to fill these rooms with love and warmth and dancing feet. It’s gonna be very special and I can’t wait to sing with you all.”

To mark the announcement, Olivia has also released a new live video of her performing a cover of ‘Millionaire’ at London’s Koko earlier this year; check it out below.

Fans who are signed up to Olivia’s mailing list (which you can do here) will receive ticket presale codes for the 2024 dates (see below) at 10:00am on Wednesdays 6th September, while tickets will go on general sale from 10:00am on Friday 8th September.

APRIL 2024
25 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers
26 Leeds, Stylus
27 Manchester, Albert Hall
29 Birmingham, O2 Institute
30 Bristol, O2 Academy

MAY 2024
02 London, Eventim Apollo
11 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
13 Amsterdam, Paradiso
16 Cologne, Stadthalle
17 Berlin, Tempodrom
18 Hamburg, Docks

Tags: Olivia Dean, News

Olivia Dean Tickets

Leeds University Stylus (Buy)

Albert Hall (Buy)

O2 Institute (Buy)

Latest News

Dorian Electra shares new single ‘Puppet’

Dorian Electra shares new single Puppet

Performers announced for 2023’s Mercury Prize ceremony

Performers announced for 2023’s Mercury Prize ceremony

Chrissi and Rachel Chinouriri team up on ‘Love Me In Chapters II’

Chrissi and Rachel Chinouriri team up on Love Me In Chapters II

Loyle Carner announces headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Loyle Carner announces headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Omar Apollo shares new video to accompany latest song ‘Ice Slippin’

Omar Apollo shares new video to accompany latest song Ice Slippin

Read More

Olivia Dean - Messy

Olivia Dean - Messy

For a record titled ‘Messy’ it could ironically do with being a little less neat and tidy.

30th June 2023

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

August 2023

Latest Issue

August 2023

Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY