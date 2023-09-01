Olivia Dean announces UK and EU headline tour for 2024

Mercury-shortlisted cult favourite Olivia Dean has shared details of a 2024 headline tour, including a huge hometown date at London’s Eventim Apollo. Speaking about her biggest tour to date, Olivia has shared: “I can’t wait to fill these rooms with love and warmth and dancing feet. It’s gonna be very special and I can’t wait to sing with you all.”

To mark the announcement, Olivia has also released a new live video of her performing a cover of ‘Millionaire’ at London’s Koko earlier this year; check it out below.

