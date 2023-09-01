News
Olivia Dean announces UK and EU headline tour for 2024
She’s also shared a new live video of her covering Kelis’ and Andre 3000’s ‘Millionaire’.
Mercury-shortlisted cult favourite Olivia Dean has shared details of a 2024 headline tour, including a huge hometown date at London’s Eventim Apollo. Speaking about her biggest tour to date, Olivia has shared: “I can’t wait to fill these rooms with love and warmth and dancing feet. It’s gonna be very special and I can’t wait to sing with you all.”
To mark the announcement, Olivia has also released a new live video of her performing a cover of ‘Millionaire’ at London’s Koko earlier this year; check it out below.
Fans who are signed up to Olivia’s mailing list (which you can do here) will receive ticket presale codes for the 2024 dates (see below) at 10:00am on Wednesdays 6th September, while tickets will go on general sale from 10:00am on Friday 8th September.
APRIL 2024
25 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers
26 Leeds, Stylus
27 Manchester, Albert Hall
29 Birmingham, O2 Institute
30 Bristol, O2 Academy
MAY 2024
02 London, Eventim Apollo
11 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
13 Amsterdam, Paradiso
16 Cologne, Stadthalle
17 Berlin, Tempodrom
18 Hamburg, Docks
