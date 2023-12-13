News

Cruush, SOMOH and Al Costelloe to play next edition of One Way Or Another

Kicking off the new year in style, our monthly showcase of some of the best Neu bands around is back!

13th December 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

So far, we’ve teamed up with the good people at Parallel Lines to put on a double header of ace new music showcases: we had The Itch, Memory of Speke, and Red Ivory play Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes in October; and then Cosmorat, Tonguetied, and Sol Child took the stage for our November iteration.

And after a brief festive break, we’re coming back in full force in the new year with the next One Way Or Another - a surefire way to cure the winter blues. Cruush, SOMOH and Al Costelloe - three of the best newcomers around - are set to play The Social on 7th Feb, and tickets are on sale now.

So treat yourself to an early Christmas prezzie (it’s only a fiver plus booking fee, after all), and start getting excited for 2024!

Get tickets to watch cruush live now.

cruush Tickets

YES (The Basement), Manchester

