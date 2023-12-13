Cruush, SOMOH and Al Costelloe to play next edition of One Way Or Another

So far, we’ve teamed up with the good people at Parallel Lines to put on a double header of ace new music showcases: we had The Itch, Memory of Speke, and Red Ivory play Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes in October; and then Cosmorat, Tonguetied, and Sol Child took the stage for our November iteration.

And after a brief festive break, we’re coming back in full force in the new year with the next One Way Or Another - a surefire way to cure the winter blues. Cruush, SOMOH and Al Costelloe - three of the best newcomers around - are set to play The Social on 7th Feb, and tickets are on sale now.

So treat yourself to an early Christmas prezzie (it’s only a fiver plus booking fee, after all), and start getting excited for 2024!