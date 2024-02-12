News

Paramore announce they are “freshly independent” artists

They’ve also been revealed as this year’s Record Store Day ambassadors

12th February 2024

Paramore, News

Having fuelled speculation as to their future after wiping all their social media accounts at the end of 2023, Paramore have confirmed that they are now “freshly independent”, having fulfilled their previous record contract with Atlantic.

Taking to Instagram to announce their status as Record Store Day 2024 ambassadors, the trio also used the post to confirm their continued commitments as a band. “After a long career in the music industry, we have decided to announce that… we are going to continue to have a long career in the music industry (sorry for inconvenience),” they said, before signing off: “Independently yours, Paramore”.

Record Store Day 2024 takes place on 20th April. The exact details of Paramore’s involvement are yet to be announced.

The news follows Paramore’s recent cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Burning Down The House’ - the first track to be taken from the ‘Stop Making Sense’ tribute album, which is also set to feature Miley Cyrus, Kevin Abstract, girl in red and more.

Paramore also recently made history at this year’s Grammy’s, becoming the first female-fronted band to win the Best Rock Album category for ‘This Is Why’, alongside a second win for Best Alternative Music performance.

Tags: Paramore, News

Latest News

Beyoncé announces new album ‘Renaissance Act II’, drops two new singles

Beyoncé announces new album Renaissance Act II’, drops two new singles

Support acts announced for DIY’s Now & Next Tour 2024!

Support acts announced for DIY’s Now & Next Tour 2024!

Conan Gray embraces the ’80s on ‘Lonely Dancers’

Conan Gray embraces the 80s on Lonely Dancers’

Caity Baser drops unapologetic video for new single ‘I’m A Problem’

Caity Baser drops unapologetic video for new single I’m A Problem

Yard Act team up with Katy J Pearson for album preview ‘When The Laughter Stops’

Yard Act team up with Katy J Pearson for album preview When The Laughter Stops

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Feature

DIY’s Tracks of the Year 2023

DIY’s Tracks of the Year 2023

From debut singles to established artists breaking bold new terrain, this is what's dominated our collective headphones since January.

8th December 2023, 5:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY