Paramore announce they are “freshly independent” artists

Having fuelled speculation as to their future after wiping all their social media accounts at the end of 2023, Paramore have confirmed that they are now “freshly independent”, having fulfilled their previous record contract with Atlantic.

Taking to Instagram to announce their status as Record Store Day 2024 ambassadors, the trio also used the post to confirm their continued commitments as a band. “After a long career in the music industry, we have decided to announce that… we are going to continue to have a long career in the music industry (sorry for inconvenience),” they said, before signing off: “Independently yours, Paramore”.

Record Store Day 2024 takes place on 20th April. The exact details of Paramore’s involvement are yet to be announced.

The news follows Paramore’s recent cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Burning Down The House’ - the first track to be taken from the ‘Stop Making Sense’ tribute album, which is also set to feature Miley Cyrus, Kevin Abstract, girl in red and more.

Paramore also recently made history at this year’s Grammy’s, becoming the first female-fronted band to win the Best Rock Album category for ‘This Is Why’, alongside a second win for Best Alternative Music performance.