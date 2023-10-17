Picture Parlour share soaring new single ‘Judgement Day

Having kept us waiting with baited breath, Picture Parlour - one of this year’s breakout bands - have today shared their sophomore single, ‘Judgement Day’. It’s the follow up to their anthemic debut ‘Norwegian Wood’, and lands just as the quartet take to the stage at London’s EartH for the first of two sold-out shows supporting Island labelmates The Last Dinner Party.

Commenting on the inspirations behind ‘Judgement Day’, the band’s lead vocalist and guitarist Katherine Parlour has said: “[It’s] a love letter. It’s being knocked off your feet by someone you never expected to meet and surrendering to that all consuming feeling. It’s a dramatic statement that at the end of time, on judgement day, you want to stand hand in hand with your lover.”



The single also arrives accompanied by a suite of decadent visuals, courtesy of Em Cole. Check out Picture Parlour’s upcoming live dates and watch the official video for ‘Judgement Day’ below.