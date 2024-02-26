News

PJ Harvey shares video for new single ‘Seem An I’ featuring Ruth Wilson

She’s also announced her first run of North American tour dates in seven years.

Photo: Steve Gullick

26th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

The singular PJ Harvey has today unveiled a new single ‘Seem an I’, which arrives accompanied by a video featuring multiple award-winning actor Ruth Wilson.

Commenting on the pair’s collaboration, the artist has explained that “Ruth and I became friends after working together on Clio Barnard’s film ‘Dark River’. I have always greatly admired Ruth’s work as an actor, so had long harboured a dream that we might work together again in some way.

“When the opportunity to work with Colm Bairéad came up I knew him to be a director Ruth thought highly of, as I did, so it felt right to ask her if she would star in the film”, she continues. “I find the resulting short film beautiful and moving for having Ruth’s magical presence, and Colm’s unique vision.”

Watch the new video for ‘Seem an I’ below.

Play Video

The track is PJ Harvey’s first new music since her acclaimed 2023 album ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’, and also heralds the announcement of her first North American tour dates in seven years. The 16-date run will see her perform the aforementioned recent LP in full, as well as tracks from across her ten album discography. Tickets will go on sale on Friday 1st March; check out where Polly-Jean will be visiting below.

SEPTEMBER 2024
11 Washington DC, The Anthem
13 Philadelphia, PA, The Met
15 New York, NY, Terminal 5
16 New York, NY, Terminal 5
18 Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall Fenway
21 Laval, QC, Place Bell
25 Toronto, ON, History
26 Toronto, ON, History
28 Detroit, MI, Masonic Cathedral Theatre
30 Chicago, IL, The Salt Shed

OCTOBER 2024
02 Minneapolis, MN, Palace Theatre
06 Seattle, WA, The Paramount Theatre
07 Portland, OR, Theater of the Clouds
10 San Francisco, CA, Masonic
11 San Francisco, CA, Masonic
14 Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

