PJ Harvey shares video for new single ‘Seem An I’ featuring Ruth Wilson

The singular PJ Harvey has today unveiled a new single ‘Seem an I’, which arrives accompanied by a video featuring multiple award-winning actor Ruth Wilson.

Commenting on the pair’s collaboration, the artist has explained that “Ruth and I became friends after working together on Clio Barnard’s film ‘Dark River’. I have always greatly admired Ruth’s work as an actor, so had long harboured a dream that we might work together again in some way.

“When the opportunity to work with Colm Bairéad came up I knew him to be a director Ruth thought highly of, as I did, so it felt right to ask her if she would star in the film”, she continues. “I find the resulting short film beautiful and moving for having Ruth’s magical presence, and Colm’s unique vision.”

Watch the new video for ‘Seem an I’ below.

