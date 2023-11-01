Porij return with new track ‘You Should Know Me

Flourishing dance-pop innovators Porij have shared their first new music of 2023, the irresistibly upbeat single ‘You Should Know Me’. It arrives as their debut release with Play It Again Sam Records, and follows their huge support slots opening for Coldplay on a recent run of stadium shows.

Speaking on the new track, the band have commented: ” [It’s] the most balls to the walls tune on this record. This song sonically and lyrically is all about bravado. It explores the moments of anticipation before something could happen.”

Gearing up for a big 2024, Porij will be hitting the road with Friendly Fires this autumn, before playing a series of newly-announced intimate UK shows in the new year (tickets go on general sale at 10:00am this Friday, 3rd November).

Check out where you can catch them live and watch the official video for ‘You Should Know Me’ below.

