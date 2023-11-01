News
Porij return with new track ‘You Should Know Me’
They’ve also announced details of an intimate UK tour in the new year.
Flourishing dance-pop innovators Porij have shared their first new music of 2023, the irresistibly upbeat single ‘You Should Know Me’. It arrives as their debut release with Play It Again Sam Records, and follows their huge support slots opening for Coldplay on a recent run of stadium shows.
Speaking on the new track, the band have commented: ” [It’s] the most balls to the walls tune on this record. This song sonically and lyrically is all about bravado. It explores the moments of anticipation before something could happen.”
Gearing up for a big 2024, Porij will be hitting the road with Friendly Fires this autumn, before playing a series of newly-announced intimate UK shows in the new year (tickets go on general sale at 10:00am this Friday, 3rd November).
Check out where you can catch them live and watch the official video for ‘You Should Know Me’ below.
* with Friendly Fires
NOVEMBER 2023
04 Manchester, Mayfield Depot (DJ set)
23 Nottingham, Rock City*
24 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse*
25 Birmingham, O2 Institute*
27 Glasgow, SWG3 (TV Studio)*
28 Leeds, Beckett Student Union*
30 London, Troxy, London*
DECEMBER 2023
01 Brighton, The Dome*
JANUARY 2024
17 Cambridge, The Portland Arms
18 London, The Windmill
19 Sheffield, The Leadmill
20 Nottingham, Rough Trade
21 York, Fulford Arms
Read More
Porij - Outlines
4 Stars
Sometimes it’s about baring your soul over a 130BPM kick-snare beat. Sometimes it’s just about making something with a real groove.
7th September 2022, 12:00am
Porij share new single ‘Figure Skating’
Accompanied by a video featuring Lynks!
21st February 2022, 10:32am
Porij - Baby Face
4-5 Stars
‘Baby Face’ it might be, but Porij aren’t playing around.
15th September 2021, 8:00am
Porij share new single ‘Can’t Stop’
It comes ahead of the arrival of their debut EP next week.
15th September 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
5 Stars
The Kills - God Games
Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.