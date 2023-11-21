Festivals

Pulp, Lana Del Rey, SZA, FKA twigs and more to play Primavera Sound 2024

Vampire Weekend, Charli XCX, PJ Harvey and loads more will also play next year’s Barcelona weekender.

Photo: Jenn Five

21st November 2023
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Today, Primavera Sound have revealed the 150 artists set to play at their 2024 edition, with just some of the names including Pulp, Lana Del Rey, SZA and FKA twigs.

The Barcelona weekender - which will take place from 29th May to 2nd June next year - have also confirmed that the likes of Vampire Weekend, Charli XCX, PJ Harvey, Troye Sivan, The National, Deftones, and Mitski will also be appearing across the line-up.

Next year, the event will be returning to its more traditional weekend-long guise, and will also boast performances from the likes of Peggy Gou, Hannah Diamond, Jai Paul, Ethel Cain, The Last Dinner Party and loads more.

Tickets are set to go on pre-sale from Thursday 23rd November at 11am CET, before going on general sale at 11am CET on Friday 24th November. For more information on how to sign up for the pre-sale, head here, and check out the full line-up poster below.

