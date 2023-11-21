Festivals
Pulp, Lana Del Rey, SZA, FKA twigs and more to play Primavera Sound 2024
Vampire Weekend, Charli XCX, PJ Harvey and loads more will also play next year’s Barcelona weekender.
Today, Primavera Sound have revealed the 150 artists set to play at their 2024 edition, with just some of the names including Pulp, Lana Del Rey, SZA and FKA twigs.
The Barcelona weekender - which will take place from 29th May to 2nd June next year - have also confirmed that the likes of Vampire Weekend, Charli XCX, PJ Harvey, Troye Sivan, The National, Deftones, and Mitski will also be appearing across the line-up.
Next year, the event will be returning to its more traditional weekend-long guise, and will also boast performances from the likes of Peggy Gou, Hannah Diamond, Jai Paul, Ethel Cain, The Last Dinner Party and loads more.
Tickets are set to go on pre-sale from Thursday 23rd November at 11am CET, before going on general sale at 11am CET on Friday 24th November. For more information on how to sign up for the pre-sale, head here, and check out the full line-up poster below.
Records, etc at
SZA - SOS (Cd)
SZA - SOS (Vinyl LP - black)
Pulp - His 'n' Hers (Vinyl LP - black)
Pulp - We Love Life (Vinyl LP - black)
Lana Del Rey - Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd (Cd)
Lana Del Rey - Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd (Vinyl LP - green)
Read More
Holly Macve shares ‘Suburban House’ feat. Lana Del Rey
It's the product of the pair's DM-formed friendship.
20th October 2023, 11:10am
SZA releases cameo-studded video for ‘Snooze’
The track’s visualiser features Justin Bieber, Woody McClain, Young Mazino and Benny Blanco.
29th August 2023, 4:28pm
Lana Del Rey reaches living legend status (and gets to finish her set) at London’s British Summer Time
What follows is a sweeping ninety-minute journey through the discography of a bonafide living legend.
11th July 2023, 4:07pm
Pulp cement their legacy as one-of-a-kind national treasures at Finsbury Park
With Wet Leg and Baxter Dury in support, it’s an evening of idiosyncratic joy on offer.
6th July 2023, 11:09am
Popular right now
Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.