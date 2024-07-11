Festivals
Wasia Project, The Lemon Twigs, Lambrini Girls and more to play Reeperbahn 2024
The Hamburg festival has also recently confirmed 64 new names, including Moonchild Sanelly, Pip Blom, and Soft Launch.
Hamburg’s Reeperbahn Festival - set to return on 18th-21st September for its 19th edition - has unveiled the next wave of artists to be added to its already heaving lineup, among whom are Moonchild Sanelly (who recently teamed up with Self Esteem for their statement-making collab ‘Big Man’), beloved Dutch exports Pip Blom, and buzzy newcomers Soft Launch.
They’re just three of over 60 new names to be recently announced for the wide-ranging, multi-venue event, which has carved out a reputation as one of the festival circuit’s best stops for discovering new music and emerging talent from around the world.
Also confirmed to appear at Reeperbahn this year are the likes of sibling duo Wasia Project (dive into our recent interview with the pair here), jangle-pop heroes The Lemon Twigs, and DIY faves Lambrini Girls, as well as a whole host of exciting international artists who’ll take to stages across Hamburg over four days to ‘Let The Music Grow’ (the festival’s 2024 motto, don’t you know).
You can find out more about Reeperbahn 2024 here, and check out more of its newest lineup additions below.
