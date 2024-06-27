News

Georgia Gets By releases captivating new track ‘Madeline’

Her debut EP, ‘Fish Bird Baby Boy’, landed last year.

Photo: Silken Weinberg

27th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Georgia Gets By, News, Listen

New Zealand’s Georgia Gets By - the solo project of BROODS’ Georgia Nott - has unveiled her latest single ‘Madeline’, a homage to “the moment you meet someone that you know will change you.”

Explaining more about the all-encompassing yearning that inspired the track, she has said: “You feel it in the deepest place inside your stomach and become completely choice-less in your feelings for them.” 

‘Madeline’ also arrives accompanied by a cinematic monochrome video; inspired by Hitchcock film trailers, it aims to, in Georgia’s words, “capture drama in a way that is equally playful and devastating”, giving “just a glimpse of a world where ‘Madeline’ could be anything from a ghost, an idea or a hallucination. It’s really up to the viewer.”

Check out the video for ‘Madeline’ and revisit our 2023 interview with Georgia Gets By below.

Georgia Gets By: &#8220;the process of making this EP was a practice in not resisting&#8221;

Neu

Georgia Gets By: “the process of making this EP was a practice in not resisting”

The BROODS vocalist on her new solo project and finding calm amidst chaos.

Play Video

