News
Shygirl announces UK and EU leg of ‘Nymph’ world tour
Tickets will go on sale later this week.
Following a mesmerising performance at last week’s 2023 Mercury Prize - for which her album ‘Nymph’ was shortlisted - Shygirl has today announced the UK and European leg of her Nymph World Tour Part 2. Pre-sale tickets for the UK dates will go live on Thursday (14th September), while general sale will open on Friday (15th September) via her website.
Find out where Shygirl will be stopping off and watch her perform ‘Woe’ at the Mercury Prize 2023 below:
NOVEMBER
29 Rotterdam, Annabel
30 Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix
DECEMBER
01 Brussels, AB
02 London, Drumsheds
04 Glasgow, QMU
05 Bristol, Marble Factory
06 Brighton, Chalk
08 Bern, Dampfzentrale
09 Lyon, Le Sucre
10 Zurich, Mascotte
12 Milan, Magnolia
13 Vienna, Flex
14 Prague, Fuchs2
17 Copenhagen, Vega
