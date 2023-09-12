News

Shygirl announces UK and EU leg of ‘Nymph’ world tour

Tickets will go on sale later this week.

Shygirl announces UK and EU leg of ‘Nymph’ world tour

12th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Shygirl, News

Following a mesmerising performance at last week’s 2023 Mercury Prize - for which her album ‘Nymph’ was shortlisted - Shygirl has today announced the UK and European leg of her Nymph World Tour Part 2. Pre-sale tickets for the UK dates will go live on Thursday (14th September), while general sale will open on Friday (15th September) via her website.

Find out where Shygirl will be stopping off and watch her perform ‘Woe’ at the Mercury Prize 2023 below:

NOVEMBER
29 Rotterdam, Annabel
30 Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix

DECEMBER
01 Brussels, AB
02 London, Drumsheds
04 Glasgow, QMU
05 Bristol, Marble Factory
06 Brighton, Chalk
08 Bern, Dampfzentrale
09 Lyon, Le Sucre
10 Zurich, Mascotte
12 Milan, Magnolia
13 Vienna, Flex
14 Prague, Fuchs2
17 Copenhagen, Vega

Tags: Shygirl, News

Latest News

Chartreuse share details of debut album ‘Morning Ritual’

Chartreuse share details of debut album Morning Ritual

Cherry Glazerr shares latest single ‘Sugar’

Cherry Glazerr shares latest single Sugar

Jockstrap and Taylor Skye announce remix album ‘I<3UQTINVU’

Jockstrap and Taylor Skye announce remix album I<3UQTINVU

Poppy offers up new single ‘Motorbike’

Poppy offers up new single Motorbike’

Flo Milli drops latest single ‘Chocolate Rain’

Flo Milli drops latest single Chocolate Rain

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY