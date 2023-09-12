Shygirl announces UK and EU leg of ‘Nymph’ world tour

Following a mesmerising performance at last week’s 2023 Mercury Prize - for which her album ‘Nymph’ was shortlisted - Shygirl has today announced the UK and European leg of her Nymph World Tour Part 2. Pre-sale tickets for the UK dates will go live on Thursday (14th September), while general sale will open on Friday (15th September) via her website.

Find out where Shygirl will be stopping off:



NOVEMBER

29 Rotterdam, Annabel

30 Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix

DECEMBER

01 Brussels, AB

02 London, Drumsheds

04 Glasgow, QMU

05 Bristol, Marble Factory

06 Brighton, Chalk

08 Bern, Dampfzentrale

09 Lyon, Le Sucre

10 Zurich, Mascotte

12 Milan, Magnolia

13 Vienna, Flex

14 Prague, Fuchs2

17 Copenhagen, Vega

