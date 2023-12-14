News
Shygirl unveils new video for latest single ‘thicc’
It follows the release of her Mercury Prize-shortlisted album ‘Nymph’.
Having taken 2023 by storm - following the release of her acclaimed debut album ‘Nymph’ in late 2022 - Shygirl is rounding off the year by dropping a new video for her latest single, ‘thicc’ (on which she teamed up with Cosha)
Directed by Jacob Erland, the hypnotic visual sees the two artists in a club-like wonderland of bright lights and pounding beats. “[This was] originally a song we’d made around the same time as some of the album tracks but I decided to hold this one back”, explains Shygirl. “I’ve enjoyed teasing this one at festivals and shows while still in demo mode for over a year already with the idea of somehow infusing the energy of the crowd into this final version of the song - ‘thicc’ is fun and carefree and definitely a tease - all the classic traits of club shy.”
You can watch the official video for ‘thicc’ below, and catch the final shows of her EU tour on the following dates:
DECEMBER 2023
14 Prague, Fuchs2
17 Copenhagen, Vega
