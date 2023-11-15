Caity Baser, The Snuts, flowerovlove and more announced for Sound City 2024

As a city, Liverpool has certainly made a musical name for itself, and the multi-venue fest Sound City aims to continue that legacy by celebrating of some of the UK’s buzziest emerging talent each year. Today, they’ve unveiled the first names to be added to next year’s lineup, including 2024 headliners Caity Baser and The Snuts.

“I’ve heard that whenever you play a show in Liverpool, the crowd is nuts - so I’m excited to find out if it’s true!”, Caity has commented. “It’s a city that means so much to me with the amount of good music that has come from it, so I literally couldn’t be more excited to headline Sound City Liverpool. Headlining - little old me - who would have thought huh!? Watch out Liverpool I’m coming for ya!! xx”

Also amongst today’s batch of artists are genre-defying innovator Antony Szmierek, breakout alt-pop star flowerovlove, 90s-tinged riser Viji, and indie upstarts Balancing Act. Liverpudlian talent hasn’t been forgotten either, with the likes of Bandit, Keyside and WOO flying the flag for homegrown talent.



Liverpool Sound City will take place between 4th-5th May 2024; tickets are on sale now.