Squid offer up recorded version of live favourite ‘Fugue (Bin Song)’
Ahead of the start of their upcoming North American tour with Water From Your Eyes, former DIY cover stars Squid have unveiled their latest offering - a live set-staple and fan favourite, ‘Fugue (Bin Song)’.
Recorded with Speedy Wunderground’s Dan Carey in the same sessions as their 2023 sophomore album ‘O Monolith’, the track was originally destined to be part of the LP, before tracklisting re-shuffles saw it removed. You can listen to ‘Fugue (Bin Song)’ and check out Squid’s upcoming tour schedule below.
FEBRUARY 2024
02 Austin, TX, The Parish * (sold out)
03 Dallas, TX, Dada *
05 Nashville, TN, Basement East *
06 Atlanta, GA, Terminal West *
08 Washington, DC, 9:30 Club *
09 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer *
10 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel *
14 Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club*
15 Montreal, QC, SAT *
16 Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre *
18 Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall *
19 Minneapolis, MN, Fine Line *
23 Portland, OR, Revolution Hall *
24 Vancouver, BC, Rickshaw Theatre *
25 Seattle, WA, The Crocodile *
27 San Francisco, CA, Regency Ballroom *
29 Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory *
MARCH 2024
01 Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco *
* w/ Water From Your Eyes
