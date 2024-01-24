News

Squid offer up recorded version of live favourite ‘Fugue (Bin Song)

Photo: Alex Kurunis

24th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Squid, News, Listen

Ahead of the start of their upcoming North American tour with Water From Your Eyes, former DIY cover stars Squid have unveiled their latest offering - a live set-staple and fan favourite, ‘Fugue (Bin Song)’.

Recorded with Speedy Wunderground’s Dan Carey in the same sessions as their 2023 sophomore album ‘O Monolith’, the track was originally destined to be part of the LP, before tracklisting re-shuffles saw it removed. You can listen to ‘Fugue (Bin Song)’ and check out Squid’s upcoming tour schedule below.

Play Video
Squid Games

Squid Games

Readying the follow-up to ‘Bright Green Field’ with a prolonged period of experimentation, a work-in-progress live tour and a little help from Tom Jones, Squid are diving back in for a second round.

FEBRUARY 2024
02 Austin, TX, The Parish * (sold out)
03 Dallas, TX, Dada *
05 Nashville, TN, Basement East *
06 Atlanta, GA, Terminal West *
08 Washington, DC, 9:30 Club *
09 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer *
10 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel *
14 Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club*
15 Montreal, QC, SAT *
16 Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre *
18 Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall *
19 Minneapolis, MN, Fine Line *
23 Portland, OR, Revolution Hall *
24 Vancouver, BC, Rickshaw Theatre *
25 Seattle, WA, The Crocodile *
27 San Francisco, CA, Regency Ballroom *
29 Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory *

MARCH 2024
01 Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco *

* w/ Water From Your Eyes

Tags: Squid, News, Listen

Latest News

Militarie Gun team up with Manchester Orchestra for new version of ‘My Friends Are Having A Hard Time’

Militarie Gun team up with Manchester Orchestra for new version of My Friends Are Having A Hard Time’

MØ to celebrate tenth anniversary of ‘No Mythologies to Follow’, set to play London’s XOYO

to celebrate tenth anniversary of No Mythologies to Follow’, set to play London’s XOYO

Nadine Shah shares latest album preview ‘Greatest Dancer’

Nadine Shah shares latest album preview Greatest Dancer

Pillow Queens announce next album ‘Name Your Sorrow’

Pillow Queens announce next album Name Your Sorrow

Bombay Bicycle Club, Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and more confirmed for Tramlines 2024

Bombay Bicycle Club, Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and more confirmed for Tramlines 2024

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now