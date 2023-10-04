Sundara Karma share latest track ‘Miss Again

Continuing their return to the indie roots of their debut, Sundara Karma have today released new song ‘Miss Again’ - a high-low combination of upbeat melodies and yearning lyrics. “”I’m quietly hoping that ‘Miss Again’ becomes a crowd favourite at our live shows”, lead vocalist and guitarist Oscar Pollock has said.

“It’s so fun to play, even though the lyrics are kinda depressing. The song was written earlier this year when Fred Macpherson [Spector] and I happened to be out in LA at the same time. It was an instant vibe. I laid down some guide vocals and for some reason kept singing the phrase ‘Miss Again’ and we thought that would be a great title. It took me a few months to write the rest of the lyrics but I’m really happy with how everything came together.”

Listen to ‘Miss Again’ here:

