News
Sundara Karma share latest track ‘Miss Again’
Their new album ‘Better Luck Next Time’ lands at the end of the month.
Continuing their return to the indie roots of their debut, Sundara Karma have today released new song ‘Miss Again’ - a high-low combination of upbeat melodies and yearning lyrics. “”I’m quietly hoping that ‘Miss Again’ becomes a crowd favourite at our live shows”, lead vocalist and guitarist Oscar Pollock has said.
“It’s so fun to play, even though the lyrics are kinda depressing. The song was written earlier this year when Fred Macpherson [Spector] and I happened to be out in LA at the same time. It was an instant vibe. I laid down some guide vocals and for some reason kept singing the phrase ‘Miss Again’ and we thought that would be a great title. It took me a few months to write the rest of the lyrics but I’m really happy with how everything came together.”
Listen to ‘Miss Again’ here:
It’s the latest track to be taken from their forthcoming album ‘Better Luck Next Time’, which is set to arrive on 27th October via Is Right Records. To mark the release, Sundara Karma will also be heading out on a big UK tour at the end of the year, stopping off at the following cities:
NOVEMBER
20 Newcastle, Students Union
21 Glasgow, SWG3
22 Liverpool, O2 Academy
24 Birmingham, The Mill
25 Leicester, O2 Academy
26 Manchester, O2 Ritz
27 Sheffield, Leadmill
29 Leeds, Beckett University
30 Norwich, Waterfront
DECEMBER
01 Nottingham, Rock City
02 Bristol, SWX
04 Cardiff, Tramshed
05 Oxford, O2 Academy
07 Southampton, Engine Rooms
08 Bournemouth, Old Fire Station
10 Brighton, Chalk
11 Cambridge, Junction
13 London, Electric Ballroom
