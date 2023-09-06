Sundara Karma share next pre-album song, ‘Wishing Well’

Indie heroes Sundara Karma have released their new single ‘Wishing Well’, the latest to be taken from their forthcoming new album ‘Better Luck Next Time’ (out on 27th October). Incorporating lilting synths and shimmering guitars, ‘Wishing Well’ has been described by the band’s Oscar Pollock as “probably the saddest song on the album”.

“There are a lot of things that I feel I’ve gotten wrong in my life, decisions I’ve made that I look back on with a sort of disgust. It can be quite painful thinking about the ‘what ifs’ - ‘what if I tried harder in that relationship’ or ‘what if I had persevered for longer’ etc. With this mood in mind, ‘Wishing Well’ is a pretty gloomy track, giving voice to all the lives I missed out on living.”

With ‘Better Luck Next Time’, Sundara Karma return to the euphoric indie-pop roots of their 2016 debut album ‘Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect’ - a sound which has so far been teased with recent singles ‘Friends of Mine’ and ‘Baby Blue’.

Listen to ‘Wishing Well’ here: