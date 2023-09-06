News
Sundara Karma share next pre-album song, ‘Wishing Well’
They’re also embarking on a huge headline tour of the UK later this year.
Indie heroes Sundara Karma have released their new single ‘Wishing Well’, the latest to be taken from their forthcoming new album ‘Better Luck Next Time’ (out on 27th October). Incorporating lilting synths and shimmering guitars, ‘Wishing Well’ has been described by the band’s Oscar Pollock as “probably the saddest song on the album”.
“There are a lot of things that I feel I’ve gotten wrong in my life, decisions I’ve made that I look back on with a sort of disgust. It can be quite painful thinking about the ‘what ifs’ - ‘what if I tried harder in that relationship’ or ‘what if I had persevered for longer’ etc. With this mood in mind, ‘Wishing Well’ is a pretty gloomy track, giving voice to all the lives I missed out on living.”
With ‘Better Luck Next Time’, Sundara Karma return to the euphoric indie-pop roots of their 2016 debut album ‘Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect’ - a sound which has so far been teased with recent singles ‘Friends of Mine’ and ‘Baby Blue’.
Listen to ‘Wishing Well’ here:
Sundara Karma are also set to hit the road this winter for an extensive headline tour spanning 18 dates around the UK, concluding with a triumphant turn at London’s Electric Ballroom. Get tickets for their live shows here, and check out where they’ll be visiting below:
NOVEMBER
20 Newcastle, Student’s Union
21 Glasgow, SWG3
22 Liverpool, O2 Academy
24 Birmingham, The Mill
25 Leicester, O2 Academy
26 Manchester, O2 Ritz
27 Sheffield, Ledamill
29 Leeds, Beckett University
30 Norwich, Waterfront
DECEMBER
01 Nottingham, Rock City
02 Bristol, SWX
04 Cardiff, Tramshed
05 Oxford, O2 Academy
07 Southampton, Engine Rooms
08 Bournemouth, Old Fire Station
10 Brighton, Chalk
11 Cambrdige, Junction
