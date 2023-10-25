Sundara Karma - Better Luck Next Time

Album Review
Sundara Karma - Better Luck Next Time4 Stars
Charming and nostalgic, like a hug from a warm blanket.
Sundara Karma’s third could well act as a rallying cry for 2010s indie kids; a call to fish out those checked trousers and Dr Martens. Between the Reading outfit’s 2017 debut ‘Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect’ and now, the foursome have tried on many weird and whimsical hats - and impressively, they’ve all fit. Here, they find comfort in the past, standout ‘Wishing Well’ a contemplation on lost lovers and lives. Frontman Oscar Pollock’s introspection crescendos in ‘Violence To The Spirit’, an epic stream of consciousness that he follows with boundless energy. These are, of course, songs written for the live arena, with a playful mastery of dynamic once again on show. Charming and nostalgic - both for the band and long-time listeners - ‘Better Luck Next Time’ is like a hug from a warm blanket. Albeit one that smells faintly of dark fruits cider.
Read More
Sundara Karma share latest track ‘Miss Again’
Their new album ‘Better Luck Next Time’ lands at the end of the month.
4th October 2023, 11:45am
Sundara Karma share next pre-album song, ‘Wishing Well’
They’re also embarking on a huge headline tour of the UK later this year.
6th September 2023, 2:51pm
Sundara Karma announce new album ‘Better Luck Next Time’
The band recently shared their latest single ‘Friends of Mine’.
11th July 2023, 1:58pm
Sundara Karma - Oblivion!
4-5 Stars
Fizzing hyperpop influences tie with skyward melodies to create a near-masterpiece.
1st April 2022, 12:00am
Popular right now
5 Stars
The Kills - God Games
Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.