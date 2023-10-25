Album Review

Sundara Karma - Better Luck Next Time

Charming and nostalgic, like a hug from a warm blanket.

Sundara Karma - Better Luck Next Time

Reviewer: Mia Smith

Released: 27th October 2023

Label: Is Right

Sundara Karma’s third could well act as a rallying cry for 2010s indie kids; a call to fish out those checked trousers and Dr Martens. Between the Reading outfit’s 2017 debut ‘Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect’ and now, the foursome have tried on many weird and whimsical hats - and impressively, they’ve all fit. Here, they find comfort in the past, standout ‘Wishing Well’ a contemplation on lost lovers and lives. Frontman Oscar Pollock’s introspection crescendos in ‘Violence To The Spirit’, an epic stream of consciousness that he follows with boundless energy. These are, of course, songs written for the live arena, with a playful mastery of dynamic once again on show. Charming and nostalgic - both for the band and long-time listeners - ‘Better Luck Next Time’ is like a hug from a warm blanket. Albeit one that smells faintly of dark fruits cider.

Play Video

Tags: Sundara Karma, Reviews, Album Reviews

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Sundara Karma Tickets

Phase One, Liverpool

Newcastle University Students Union, Newcastle

O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool

XOYO, Birmingham

O2 Academy2 Leicester, Leicester

O2 Ritz, Manchester

Leeds Beckett Students Union, Leeds

The Waterfront, Norwich

Rock City, Nottingham

SWX, Bristol

Tramshed, Cardiff

O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford

Engine Rooms, Southampton

The Old Fire Station, Bournemouth

Chalk, Brighton

The Junction, Cambridge

The Electric Ballrooom, Camden Town

Latest News

Gently Tender share new standalone single ‘Country Folk’

Gently Tender share new standalone single Country Folk

Bob Vylan announce new album ‘Humble As The Sun’

Bob Vylan announce new album Humble As The Sun

86TVs release sophomore single ‘Higher Love’ and announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour

86TVs release sophomore single Higher Love’ and announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Zara Larsson announces new album ‘Venus’ and confirms 2024 UK and EU tour

Zara Larsson announces new album Venus’ and confirms 2024 UK and EU tour

Gretel Hänlyn shares new single ‘Cry Me A River’

Gretel Hänlyn shares new single Cry Me A River

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

October 2023

Latest Issue

October 2023

Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY