Can you tell us a little about what you’ve been up to recently?

Rehearsals for tour are in full swing, and so are the mic’d up arguments about BPMs of songs. It’s funny because some of the band don’t have mics for rehearsals so when they try to get involved no one can hear them, and when I speak I have a bellowing reverb and echo on it that makes whatever I say sound a bit more epic.

You’re currently gearing up to release your new album 'There’s A Big Star Outside…’. It’s your first album since 2019’s ‘Emerald Classics’ - how’re you feeling in the lead up to its release?

Nervous! I’m so proud of these songs - we all are - but there is a nibbling feeling that the time where we are making the best music just so happens to be the time where we have the least amount of eyes on us, typical really. I work in The Compton Arms and a guy the other night said hi, said he loved our band but also didn’t realise we had new music out or are touring, [which] made me think not everyone is on Instagram - we need to buy some billboards. But I am excited too, we have some incredible loyal and enthusiastic fans and I can’t wait to give them this album, and hope it gets passed around.

Can you tell us a little about how you wanted to approach this new record? It feels a little more reflective than your earlier records; what sort of headspace did you find yourselves in this time around?

I did reflect a lot, I’m not the quickest cat out the bag, so when I reflect on something I think it’s a living miracle. Having a baby makes you think of your own childhood, and brings back memories that were perhaps buried before, saved for a rainy day. It’s intimate and heartfelt.

What did you find yourself drawn towards exploring, both musically and lyrically, in this new album?

I was drawn back to the guitar, and the simplicity of a good song played on it. I was drawn to Red House Painters, I was drawn to Bill Ryder-Jones. I was drawn closer to myself, my demons and angels, and I was drawn closer to my own band.